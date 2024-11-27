Her Irresponsible Husband Fought Her Every Step Of Their Divorce, So She Kept Something That Meant A Lot To Him In The End

You don’t know what you got until it’s gone…

My ex husband screwed himself out of a grand life. “My ex husband was a PROBLEM. I didn’t mind the myriad of health conditions he had, but the fact that he refused to take care of himself was the real issue. Especially when his problems caused me to lose the very little sleep I was going to get. I worked for a terrible corporate security firm that really doesn’t care about its employees. I was the single field supervisor in my region, and on top of my regular 40 hour work week, I also was called on emergency to fill open positions.

This was during the height of Covid as well, which eventually put me at a regular 80-100 hours per 7 day work week. The money was incredible, but I was miserably exhausted. At the time, my husband was working part time and receiving SSI, and spending all of his income on himself. Video games and fast food, against his doctor’s orders, while I paid both of our shares of the bills, car payment, insurance, phones, etc. This went on for about 3 years, getting progressively worse as time went on. Despite the amount of money I covered for him, I still managed to bump my credit by paying off my car and saved enough to buy a house. Nothing too fancy, but it’s a 2 story with an unfinished basement, plenty of space, decent sized yard, creek, and really cool neighbors who constantly invite us over to drink and play pool. While moving, I was still working 80+ hours and couldn’t spare time to help much, but I paid for the moving truck and dinner for anyone willing to help us pack up and move. I asked my then-husband to make sure everything gets packed.

He packed ALL of his own belongings, then the household furniture, then ignored whatever didn’t fit, was late returning the moving truck. I had to call about the fee (which they were very kind enough to waive considering my circumstances). The result was that the majority of my stuff, my roommate’s stuff, and my brother’s stuff didn’t fit in the moving truck. My brother was making trips every day after work to pick up a car load and bring it home. I asked my ex husband to please do the same, and he agreed. THREE WEEKS LATER I finally got a day off. I worked a 12 hour shift and planned to go pack up a few boxes and take them home while I was out. I walked into the house and saw that my ex had literally done nothing. Three weeks he said he had been moving our stuff and he hadn’t touched a thing.

I had a meltdown. My legs gave out from shock and I sobbed on the stairs. My roommate and best friend happened to also come in right after me, and found me on the stairs. He held me while I cried and assured me he would take a few days off to get everything packed up and moved. He told me to go home and sleep, but I told him I’m already here so I might as well take a few boxes, since my worthless husband lied to me about doing so. He helped me pack up some things and I drove home. I didn’t even bother to unload it, I went inside and collapsed on my bed and cried myself to sleep. Hours and hours later, I finally woke up, a groggy mess, and made my way out to my car to start unloading. Best friend was there unloading his own car with a tired smile. He had been going all day and the sun was setting. Meanwhile, my husband was slacking off in the basement doing who knows what, breaking his promise. We managed to get everything moved, but I had to extend the lease by one week and pay a pro-rated rental cost, all due to my husband’s neglect. I was quickly racking up anger at him, and finally when we were moved, I sat him down. I told him how angry I was about the lies and his laziness and what he caused. He started accusing me of all kinds of things in return, like how I wouldn’t passionately hug him because of his medical issues. I lost it. I screamed at him that I don’t passionately hug anyone, I don’t even passionately hug myself, because I’m working the equivalent of 2 jobs with overtime to support his lazy butt and pay for his lifestyle . He wastes all of his money on fast food that he shouldn’t even be eating and video games, and because he doesn’t lift a single finger to do anything around the house like unpacking, cooking, cleaning, nothing to make my life easier. In fact, he is actively making my life harder. I’m still cleaning up after him when he leaves dishes everywhere and stains in my carpet. So no, I don’t want to passionately hug him if he’s not going to do anything to earn it. He went radio silent on me for two weeks. It got progressively worse. He wouldn’t text me or speak to me, wouldn’t answer my calls, and eventually wouldn’t even look at me.

Meanwhile, he’s still living off my money. So finally one day I message him to ask him why he’s treating me this way, and he ignores me. I ask several other questions, nothing. Finally, I tell him that if he doesn’t like me so much, he should just divorce me. He tells me the next day he wants a divorce. I ask him why. You’re not going to believe his answer… “You don’t do enough for me.” OH BOY DID HE MESS UP. I tell you, this ding dong is the absolute most obtuse, smooth-brained, intellectually deficient, situationally unaware, half-witted, opossum-brained clod to say that. I unleashed it. I told him that I do EVERYTHING for him, I pay for EVERYTHING so he can live the cushy life, I give him a roof over his head, food in his belly, money in his bank account (because at this point I was also giving him extra money whenever he asked). I took days off specifically to spend time with him, that I was doing absolutely EVERYTHING for HIM, and this is the repayment I get. I got extremely quiet and bucked into his chest, pointing my finger at his face. I told him that since he wanted the divorce, he had to file, and if he even suggested at forcing me to sell my house that I paid for, I would destroy him. I would hire an expensive lawyer, force him into the longest court battle of his life, and take him for every single penny he would ever earn for the rest of his life along with court costs. Then I kicked him out.

He moved out. He told me he was moving in with his family a few cities over and asked me to file. I filed in my county because it was closest. He RAGED at me when he found out. He wanted me to file online and pay an extra $270 out of MY pocket (since he expected me to pay for the entire thing), and I told him no. A few days later I got a strange text from him that didn’t sound like him. I argued with him, then a confession was made: it was his GIRLFRIEND. He had lied to me AGAIN and moved to New York from Georgia. She went psycho on me and screamed at me via text about how aboosive I am. Long story short, we argued and I told her I wouldn’t be speaking to her again. I am filing in my county because I already started the process, and I’m not changing my mind because he lied to me. If he hadn’t lied, I might have been willing to file online, but I’m definitely not now. Months go by and finally the date comes. She drove him to Georgia, and they were 15 minutes late. I knew this because I was 15 minutes early, and the clerk asked if I could contact him, so I went outside to do so. I saw her roll up. I told him she’s not allowed inside due to Covid restrictions, but honestly I wouldn’t have let her inside because I can’t stand her. He nodded and up we went. We spoke to the clerk and started our paperwork. I have some legal knowledge (definitely a ton more than him) due to curiosity and things that have happened to me in the past, so I knew which questions to ask. I know how lazy this brat of a human is. He doesn’t like doing ANYTHING he doesn’t have to do. So I reminded him in front of the clerk that he still had property at my home, and I want it out of my house. The clerk told him that anything he leaves on my property after a certain date will legally belong to me, and there will be no way of getting it back without my express consent.

He asked if he could work something out with me, and I told him no, you’ll have to adhere to these legal guidelines, and anything left afterward will be forfeit. Now, while we were together, his blessed mother (may her soul rest in peace despite her son turning out to be worthless) passed. I LOVED that woman. She was a saint. And I wanted something of hers to remember her. He had inherited her dining rug. While not worth a lot monetarily, it is still a lovely black and red antique. And I knew he couldn’t afford to ship it, nor could he afford to rent a moving truck, nor could he fit it in his girlfriend’s tiny car.

So while he was crying and loading up his mother’s belongings, all of which he had left behind when he left initially, I told him I’m keeping the rug. I said this flatly and without feeling. He tried to argue, so I pointed out the obvious, and he conceded. He knew I was right. That rug is one of my favorite belongings. I’ve begun renovating our unfinished basement and it currently resides in a lovely guest room that houses my bookshelves, armoire, king size bed, and 55 gallon fish tank that is not yet home to anything.

And for even more good news, I married my best friend and we’ve been together for nearly 4 blissful years. On our 5th anniversary, he has agreed to a ceremony, since we were married in a simple ceremony with only two witnesses. And for more petty revenge, I still have my ex’s childhood art binder (which he cherishes). I will continue to hold it until he pays me back the $400 he owes me for the brand new tires I put on his car a mere few weeks before he decided he wanted the divorce. It’s been over 4 years, man. I’m never giving it back at this rate. And I do send him annual reminders.”

