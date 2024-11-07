Her Mom Was Visiting And Wouldn’t Follow Her Strict House Rules, So She Told Her To Get Out

It can be hard to have overnight guests.

It’s even harder when they won’t follow basic etiquette and won’t take accountability.

Read this story to see why this homeowner kicked her mom out.

You just might agree with her.

AITA for “shutting down my living room”? My mom is staying in our spare bedroom for a week. My aunt and uncle came with their kids as well and are staying in a hotel. I told my mom my simple rules: no shoes on the rug, don’t eat food in the living room (except drinks and snacks), put your dish in the dishwasher when done and once I go to bed the living room is shut down.

It seems simple. However…

By shut down I mean, do not go in it. I vacuum the floors, fix and vacuum the cushions and wipe down the coffee tables before bed. In the morning I see a cup ring on my coffee table (I HAVE COASTERS), the cushions are messed up and a red sauce stain on my rug. I was livid. Mainly of the sauce stain on the rug. The rug is literally brand new, and a light beige color. I waited until my mom woke up and confronted her about the living room. She told me I was being overdramatic and the stain will come out. I told her if she couldn’t go by my rules she needed to leave.

And the conflict didn’t end there.

So, she left and went to my aunt’s hotel. My aunt is blowing up my phone telling me that I am being unreasonable and they paid all the money to come see us. I told her I wasn’t being unreasonable. I just wanted to be respected in my own home. Am I the AH? The stain won’t come out and I am extremely disappointed.

Here is what folks are saying.

I think she’s trying to get back at her mom.

I found that obsessive.

I agree, but it’s her place. She gets to make the rules.

Show her where the stain remover is.

Definitely. Life is too short to get that stressed about minor things.

I’d go to a hotel.

This woman definitely seems a little over the top.

