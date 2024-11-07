Her Mother-In-Law Insists On Taking Her 7-Month-Old Daughter On Walks Alone, But She Finds It Odd So She Puts A Stop To It

Do you know that gut feeling that something is not right or safe?

In this story, we hear from a mom who’s concerned about her mother-in-law wanting to spend time alone with her baby.

She feels unsure about this and wonders if she’s in the wrong for saying no.

Let’s analyze the story.

AITA for refusing to give my MIL alone time with my child (7 months) My mother in law and I don’t really get along. Before my daughter was born we were fine, but ever since the labor she’s been very on my husband and my parenting style, how we are handling our child, and critiques us on everything.

That’s the worst.

We came to terms with it and try to balance the time we hang out with my husband’s parents because sometimes, it’s just too much. We usually try to meet them outside or at our place, that way we can go home or put our baby to sleep more easily. Every time we meet with them, my MIL at some point asks to take our daughter for a walk around and disappears with my daughter alone.

This is odd and it did not go unnoticed by the mom.

This weekend I told my husband I find it a bit weird that she insists on taking a walk with the stroller even when we sit in a restaurant. It infuriated me and I asked my husband to be more firm with those walks. There is nothing that is being told or played with our daughter that we shouldn’t see or hear, and if that’s the case it should not happen. He agreed with me and we talked about strategy moving forward. But now I’m rethinking it and wondering If I am in the wrong for not giving my MIL alone time with my daughter. AITA?

It’s her daughter and if she feels this is unsafe, then it is.

Let’s see what Reddit is saying about this.

A reader shares their personal opinion.

This commenter has some solid advice.

Another reader seems wary of the mother-in-law’s behavior.

Someone shares more great advice on how to deal with the mother-in-law.

Another commenter chimes in.

I agree.

Nobody is in the wrong for protecting their children.

This is definitely off behavior.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.