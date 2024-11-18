Her Parents Told Her They Were Taking Her To Disneyland To Celebrate For Her Graduation, But Then She Realized She Was Going To Have To Babysit For Her Sister

Going to Disneyland with little kids is different than going to Disneyland with older kids or adults.

In today’s story, a teenage girl who is about to turn 18 is looking forward to a trip to Disneyland with her parents.

Things change when she finds out that she’ll end up having to babysit her sister’s little kids during her vacation.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for “losing” my passport to avoid babysitting on my vacation? I (F17) still live at home. My sister (28) is married and has two kids (5/3). Whenever she comes over to visit my parents and her stick me with the kids. This wouldn’t be a problem except she doesn’t visit for an evening. She will come for a week.

OP has to entertain the kids.

And for that week I’m an unpaid nanny.

If we go out to a restaurant I have to entertain them because my mom needs to talk to my sister and BIL. You get the picture.

OP’s parents lied about who would be going on OP’s graduation trip to Disneyland.

My parents decided that since this was my last summer before I became an adult we would be going to Disneyland to celebrate my graduation. I asked who was going, and they said it was just the three of us. But when we got to the airport my sister and her family were there. Strangely enough they were also going to Disneyland.

OP hid her passport.

I went into my backpack and grabbed my passport. I put it in my sock. When we got to the international security, I couldn’t find it. We looked everywhere. I had to Uber home and I missed my flight. Oh well. I get to stay home by myself for a week of peace and quiet.

OP’s mom and sister are complaining about being at Disneyland with little kids.

My parents were very mad at me for losing my passport. The money they spent on my flight and entrance was wasted. Darn. My mom and sister have both been posting about how hard it is to be at Disneyland with two little ones. They both posted that I ruined the vacation by being so thoughtless.

OP’s dad wishes she had told him.

My dad says he knows why I did and he understands. But he says I should have let him know so he didn’t waste money. He said he would have gone along with my ruse. I feel bad about wasting money, but I have been to Disneyland before. And I will go again later by myself or with friends.

It sounds like it wasn’t really a trip to Disneyland to celebrate OP but a family vacation where OP would be the babysitter at Disneyland instead of celebrating her graduation. There’s no way she could’ve told her dad what she was doing so he could save money because she didn’t know the kids would be going with them until they got to the airport.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

OP could call out her family on social media.

Her dad should stand up for her.

OP couldn’t have warned her dad since she didn’t know until she was at the airport.

Disneyland was probably her sister’s idea.

OP might want to consider leaving when her sister’s around.

Her parents shouldn’t have lied to her about who was going on the trip.

