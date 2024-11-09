Her Parking Spot Was Vandalized Repeatedly, And Her Property Management’s Refusal To Act Uncovered Their Incompetence

Paying thousands for rent should guarantee more than just a roof over your head — it should mean a livable, sanitary space.

When a disgusting surprise keeps reappearing in this tenant’s parking space, she decides enough is enough and prepares for a showdown with management.

AITA for Demanding Action After Human Waste Keeps Appearing in My Parking Spot? I (29F) live in an apartment complex where I’ve been dealing with a pretty gross issue: human waste in my designated parking spot. This has happened three times in the last few months, with the most recent incidents on October 4th and 7th. I reported it to the property manager (PM) each time, but they only responded by cleaning the spot.

The tenant feels entitled to a certain level of cleanliness, considering their monthly rent.

For context, my rent is in the mid-$5000s, and for this price, I think my living situation should at least meet basic sanitary standards.

After the third time, I sent an email to the PM detailing the problem, attaching photo evidence, and suggesting solutions like changing my parking spot, installing security cameras, or putting up warning signs.

I also mentioned that if the issue couldn’t be resolved, I might have to consider requesting a rent reduction because this affects the habitability of my space. Two days went by with no response, so I followed up and asked for the contact info of the PM’s supervisor if they couldn’t address the situation.

PM finally replied, but their response was pretty hostile. They accused me of having “threatening intentions,” told me to “lower my tone,” and said they couldn’t reply right away because my email had gone to their spam folder.

They did say they would clean up the mess, but refused to change my parking spot or implement any security measures, which won’t prevent this from happening again.

I feel like I was just standing up for myself and my living situation, but now I’m wondering if I crossed a line. AITA for being prepared to escalate this issue to prevent future incidents?

Surely the property manager has a boss she could reach out to.

Is lawyering up threatening enough for ya, property manager?

No property manager wants to deal with bad press.

This commenter has an unorthodox last ditch solution.

She started out up to her ankles in human crap, and now she’s up to her ankles in bureaucratic crap!

The real waste here was expecting the property manager to do their job properly.

