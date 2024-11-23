Her Sister-In-Law Catered Her Cousin’s Wedding, But Her Cousin Was Upset When She Found Out She’d Still Have To Pay For The Food

Sometimes family helps family for free. Sometimes family members can’t afford to help family for free.

In today’s story, one woman’s sister-in-law agrees to make the food for a cousin’s wedding, but the cousin expected the food to be free.

The sister-in-law expected to get paid.

Now there’s lots of family drama with everyone picking sides.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for getting my cousin kicked out of a family gathering and not letting her come to any family events until next year? In August, my cousin (25F) had her wedding. My sister-in-law (27F) is a professional chef, and my cousin wanted to have her cook a 3-course meal and a dessert for her wedding. My sister-in-law (SIL) accepted the offer and made some very good food for her wedding. But my SIL expected payment from my cousin, and my cousin complained about how we were family, and it should be free. They got into an argument about it, and my family was split.

She explains how the family was divided.

Some agreed with my cousin, saying that family should give each other things for free. Some agreed with my SIL, saying that my cousin still needs to pay. Some just wanted peace. I honestly agreed with my SIL.

The cousin blamed her and her sister-in-law for the fact that she couldn’t afford a honeymoon.

Eventually, someone came up with a compromise. My SIL would give my cousin a discount, and both sides seemed to agree to that compromise. My cousin paid my SIL but was still pretty angry. My cousin called me and my SIL a couple hours after the wedding. She said it was all our fault she couldn’t go on a honeymoon, and that we planned this because we hated her.

She had an idea.

She said some not so nice words and I told her to apologize, but she refused. I didn’t know what to do, but then I came up with a great idea. Every year, my family goes to my aunt’s house for Halloween, and I could ask her to apologize there.

Here’s how things went down on Halloween…

On Halloween night, most of the family was in the kitchen talking, somehow, we ended up talking up the incident with my cousin’s wedding. When my cousin went to the bathroom, I told everyone what she said to me and my SIL. My cousin came back and got some angry glares. Everyone was so mad at her we kicked her out and told her she couldn’t come to anymore family gatherings until next year. AITA?

It seems like she was trying to get revenge on her cousin.

From the cousin’s perspective, the sister-in-law should’ve told her how much the food would cost before the wedding so it wasn’t an unexpected expense.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

The cousin and SIL both messed up.

She shouldn’t have invited her cousin to Halloween.

The sister-in-law should’ve made her prices clear right away.

The sister-in-law shouldn’t have assumed a family member would expect to pay.

There was no reason for her to bring up the wedding drama on Halloween.

Never expect family to expect to pay family.

Or to do anything without drama, apparently.

