Her Sister Wants Her To Move In With Her And Babysit For Free, But She Wants To Live With Her Boyfriend And Look For A Job

We have to deal with the consequences for the life choices we make.

In today’s story one single mom is hoping her little sister can help her deal with the consequences of raising a baby without a dad in the picture.

She expects her little sis to babysit whenever she wants, but her little sister is trying to start a business and find a job.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for refusing to stay with my sister to babysit her baby? I just graduated uni 2 months ago and have been staying over at my bf’s place for 2 reasons. 1. so I could find a job since his place is closer to the city so it’s easier to look for a job. 2. because whenever I stayed over at my sister’s place, I’d always be the only one doing the chores and cooking.

Her sister had a baby with a guy who is married to someone else.

6 months before I (21F) left for my last semester in uni, my older sister (23F) had a baby with a guy she’d been seeing from her work. The two of them have been in a situationship for over 2 years since the guy has a wife and kid but still persued my sister. Neither of them have a stable income (they work in a band) but my sister really wanted to have a baby with him because he told her he’d leave his wife for her (he didn’t).

Babysitting for her sister is starting to interfere with her job search.

Now, I’ve been asked to help my sister take care of the baby sometimes during the weekend or whenever she had a gig at night. At first I was fine with it since I hadn’t gotten a job yet and was mostly focused on my crochet business. But it’s been getting more frequent to the point it’s been difficult for me to work on my business and find a job especially since she doesn’t pay me for babysitting. This has been an issue for a while now and I’ve brought it up to my parents before, but my mom tells me to just deal with it and work it out with my sister and my dad just thinks it’s a pity that my sister has to send her baby to a friend instead of having me babysit.

Now her sister wants her to babysit for 5 days for free.

When I brought this up with my sister, she says she doesn’t have the money to find a nanny/send her baby to a daycare or pay me and that it’s sad how I’m asking her to pay me even though she’s told me that she’s gotten a lot of money before but always splurges it on music equipment instead. This time she asked me to babysit for 5 days (without pay) since her friend who’s been staying with her in exchange for babysitting would be out of town. I only agreed to take care of the baby for 2 days this time because I just got my period and haven’t been feeling well. She seemed okay with it and said the rest of those days she could send the baby to another friend who’s helped her before when I was still in uni.

OP’s parents want her to move in with her sister so she can babysit.

Today I found out she’d told our parents that I was staying at my bf’s place instead of taking care of the baby (even though I did) because I got a text from my mom getting mad at me for refusing to take care of my nephew for the whole week. I told her that I did take care of the baby and am staying at my bf’s place during the days I won’t be taking care of the baby. Both my parents have been trying to convince me to stay with my sister just to take care of the baby even more now since we visited them last week. I’ve told them I don’t want to be stuck babysitting a baby when it’s not my responsibility and it’s not like she pays me to help her but they think I’m just being an a**h***. Am I really the **h*** for refusing to stay with my sister to help babysit her baby?

Her sister made a bad decision to have a baby with a married man. Now, she’s paying the price, and it’s not her sister’s responsibility to be her free live in nanny.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

She should only babysit if she wants to babysit.

OP could turn her sister’s words around on her.

OP needs to prioritize herself and stand up to her family.

Why don’t their parents babysit?

OP should focus on herself and her job search.

Her sister should get child support from the baby’s dad and use that to pay a babysitter.

