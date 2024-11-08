Her Snobby Neighbors Told Her To Have Her Yard “On Par” With Their Own House While It Was For Sale, So She Made Sure It Would Be In The Most Malicious Way Possible

Feeling snubbed in your own house, in your own neighborhood, is not a pleasant feeling.

In this case, a mom found the way her neighbors talked to her insulting, so she decided to take their words literally while adding a little bit of her own spice to their suggestion.

Let’s read the story.

“Call the HOA because my yard is “devaluing” your house? Alright, I’ll have it clean by the inspection date.” This is a story of my mothers’. She has always been incredibly hardheaded, but this sticks out a lot from my teenage years. Once a year she always had us pull everything out of the garage (lots of boxes; my mom has a concerning amount of possessions) so we could go through it and clean/reorganize. This particular year the couple who owned the house across from us (flippers) where in the process of selling their house. Unhappy with my mothers “unsightly” driveway covered in boxes soiling their good image, they made a call to the HOA.

They could have talked to their neighbors first.

By the time my mother received the letter, the mess had been put away, but they decided to get her on a few other complaints such as the bikes against the side of the house and the “patchy” gravel. She had two weeks to have everything up to standard. Petty and easily frustrated, my mother knew immediately who called since the couple had come over and told her flat out with their renovations they were selling that house for “way more than any other house in this neighborhood” and would appreciate if she respected that by keeping her property on par.

The audacity.

For the next two weeks every box from that garage was in our driveway. The couch and the living room TV came next. This was early summer, so it was perfect weather to sit in your yard in your short shorts and sports bra. My mom made sure to wave and smile every time they brought someone over for a showing.

Wow. That must have been something to see!

The final step came at the end of those two weeks though. After the yard had been cleaned up and cleared by the HOA, my mom went to the local Walmart and bought a for sale sign. She wrote about 1/4 of their ridiculous asking price on it and finished off with a big SOLD written across the front and stuck it out in our yard. No clue what they ended up selling their house for, but it sat empty for a while so I’d assume it was below offer.

I think this is the most dedicated malicious compliance ever.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Muahaha!

A person shares their discontent with the whole concept.

A very important detail!

Freedom!

Wouldn’t we all?

Let’s take notes.

There’s only one thing I can think of after reading this:

Sitting on the couch outside during summer sounds nice.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.