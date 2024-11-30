Her Son And Future Daughter-In-Law Want Her To Be Their Wedding Planner, But She Doesn’t Want To The Job Since The Bride-To-Be Is Always Late

Being late all the time is not something to be proud of, but the bride to be in today’s story seems to think it’s not a big deal and even defends her habitual tardiness.

The problem is that it is a big deal to her future mother in law, and now the two of them are clashing about wedding planning.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for refusing to plan my son/DIL wedding because my future DIL is always late I am just retired and I was a wedding planner. My son and my future DIL asked me if I would plan their wedding since I have the experience. I did plan my daughter’s wedding.

She doesn’t want to plan the wedding.

I told them no and when asked why I told both of them that it is due to my future DIL lateness habit. She claims it is a cultural difference and everyone in her family is late. This is true, they are always 30 minutes or more late and it drives me insane. I know she would be the person I would meet up with often for this.

She thinks her DIL’s lateness will create problems with the wedding planning.

The wedding would need many meetups, and I am not willing to sit around waiting for her or my son. Not to mention all the business appointments that I do not want to be embarrassed at when she is late. I have talked to her about the lateness before and nothing has changed, she was literally late for my birthday dinner about a month ago. I have also talked to my son and he sides with her.

I am not willing to tell her an earlier time since she is an adult and overall her lateness is disrespectful to me and my time

Her son and future DIL are mad at her.

I explained the reasoning above and they were mad. My son was upset since I won’t give her a chance and I did plan his sisters. My DILs is mad since i told her she is the reason I won’t. Personally she has proven over and over again she won’t be on time so I don’t even want to try with this. AITA?

It seems like the DIL should be mad at herself since she admits that she’s always late but doesn’t seem to think it’s a problem.

Guess what?

Now, it’s a problem!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Telling them an earlier time is really the only way this would work.

The future DIL is rude.

Here’s a good question…

The future DIL is disrespectful.

Being late has consequences.

The bride to be is finally facing the consequences of being late.

Chickens always come home to roost.

