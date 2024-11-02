His Dad Realized The Only Way To Get The Sales Calls To End Was To Pretend To Be Interested, So He Told The Salesman He Needed To Shake His Hand In Person

A salesman is never going to be successful if he keeps trying to sell something to someone who really, truly can’t use it.

In today’s story, a salesman won’t take no for an answer, so a man decides to pretend to be interested.

When the salesman shows up, he realizes the man was actually getting revenge.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Won’t Stop Solicitation Calls? OK, I’ll Listen to Your Sales Pitch This is an old story (circa 1970s) that my dad loved to tell. When they first got married, my parents lived in a cabin in the woods. A one-room cabin – with an outhouse – located waaay off the beaten path.

An aluminum siding salesman called multiple times.

Somehow they got a telephone line installed, and somehow a salesperson got their phone number. He was selling aluminum siding. Despite being told many times they weren’t interested, dude kept calling.

His dad told the salesman he wanted to get siding.

After about a dozen calls, dear old dad suddenly got very excited about the prospect of installing siding. He told the guy that he would only make a purchase from someone that he could shake hands with, but that he was 100% determined to get siding. He got the salesperson to agree to drive out to meet him.

The salesman turned around as soon as he saw the cabin.

Of course, dude got lost. Showed up around twilight after driving around rural back roads all day. Saw the one-room cabin and just started cussing. Dad laughed the whole time he watched dude reverse back down the mile long dirt driveway. Never did get another phone call about installing aluminum siding!

Sometimes the perfect revenge is giving someone exactly what they say they want.

The salesman will hopefully learn not to pester people in the future.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Here’s a similar story about a reader’s uncle…

This reader also got sales calls about siding.

This reader shared a similar story about pest control…

Another reader is a pro at ending sales calls.

This reader has gotten revenge on multiple solar energy salesmen…

Another effective way to end a sales call is to just hang up.

But then again, they might just call back.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.