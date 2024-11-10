His Half-Siblings Don’t Treat Him Like Family, But His Mom Wants Him To Go To His Half-Sister’s Wedding Anyway

In today’s story, a teenage boy shares how he grew up in a family where all of his siblings are half-siblings, and none of them treat him like family.

While that seems kind of cruel, that’s not the problem.

The problem he has is that his mother wants him to go to his half-sister’s wedding as her plus one even though he wasn’t directly invited.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for refusing to go to my half sister’s wedding with my mom? I (16M) need some advice and this is a messy “family” thing so I need to bring up the background first. My mom and dad got married 18 years ago. My mom lost her first husband like four years before their marriage and my dad lost his first wife six years before. My mom had three kids with her first husband and my dad had two with his first wife. My half siblings are all 9+ years older than me.

It was not a normal marriage.

My parents never really had the typical marriage, and they never blended families. 1They married for a roommate situation and since I’m here, they had sex at least one time. They never forced their kids to interact and never tried to bond with their stepkids. My dad told me none of the kids wanted a stepfamily so they didn’t give them one and instead focused on making the best of things that they had while enjoying adult companionship.

He didn’t fit into either side of the family.

My mom had her family and my dad had his and the two sides, even when living under one roof, never merged or did anything together. And when I was born neither side wanted me. I was seen as another part of the “not family but roommate deal”. My parents don’t share a bedroom. They don’t go on dates.

His half siblings don’t want him to visit.

They play puzzles together and watch TV together and eat together sometimes. But if one of their kids has a birthday, the parent goes without spouse. They take turns visiting their own kids for a few nights. I stay with the parent who doesn’t go for visits. I’m never welcome in my half siblings homes.

Even the photos in their home are of their previous marriages.

My parents have no photos from their wedding. Our house has photos from their first weddings and their first families. We don’t have very many family photos with me.

It seems he will always be excluded from his family.

I don’t ever see any of my half siblings. My mom or dad will sometimes ask me to say hi if they’re on the phone with them but I never get a hi back so yeah. My parents plan to be buried with their original spouses and kids. There’s room in both graves for them + their kids and kids spouses and maybe some grandkids… But I don’t have a spot.

Now his mom wants him to go to his half-sister’s wedding.

Sorry for all the weird background. But I bring all this up because mom’s daughter is getting married and she wants me to go to the wedding with her since she can bring someone. Since I’m a “sibling” she thinks it should be me. But I refused. I told mom her kids don’t accept me as a sibling and I’ll be left on my own most of the time. I won’t be in any photos or anything and I might even get her hostility. But my mom is saying I need to come with her. AITA for refusing? Sorry if this is a mess. My heads so messed up.

Considering the backstory, it’s weird that the mom would even invite him to go to the wedding.

I’m not sure the half-siblings would want him there.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader doesn’t think he should go to the wedding.

Another reader thinks the wedding sounds like torture.

Nobody thinks it’s a good idea for him to go to the wedding.

This person would love to tell off his parents.

This reader sums up why he is probably in this unfortunate situation.

I definitely wouldn’t go to the wedding.

It’s always weird to show up where you’re not invited.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.