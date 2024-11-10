His HOA Fined Him $200 For Putting Temporary Signs Up, Even Though He Had Previously Asked Permission To Throw The Party, So He Studied Their Rules And Found A Way To Get Back At Them

Imagine being fined for something inconsequential & that you had permission to do. That would be infuriating.

Well, this actually happened to someone who shares the story of how he was fined by his HOA for putting temporary signs up for his guests.

Even after he had politely asked their permission to throw a party.

So he decided to let the steam out by doing some malicious compliance.

Let’s read the story.

An HOA doesn’t allow grass signs for ANY reason. Understood. A family friend lives in a neighborhood with an HOA. They are not horrible, but they are prickly at times. One year, he hosted a large birthday party and put some temporary signs up. These were for things like: what side of the street to park on, where his house was, when the party ends, and to come to the backyard instead of in the house. He had approval for the party and a paperwork trail of conversations going back a month. Imagine his surprise when a few days later he gets a $200 fine for those road signs.

This is outrageous, but he had all the proof he needed to fight it.

He contacts the HOA to complain, but he gets stonewalled. As he pays the fine, the guy at the desk says the worst thing. “Next time, read the rules.” That ticked him off, as he made an effort to follow the rules. The day after, he reads the rules and there is a sentence about ‘all grass signs.’ Clearly, it’s intended to keep those political signs away, but nowhere does it say ‘no political signs’. He takes some time and gets his plan together.

Things are about to get interesting.

He buys some political signs for the local city council members and judges he supports that are up for election. He then tapes them against his car windows so they are on the inside pointing out. For a good measure, he added some bumper stickers for the ACLU, PEACE CORP, the teachers union, NAACP, and whatever else he could find in an evening. Every so often, he keeps his car at the end of his driveway so all driving into the complex can see. As he put it, “It’s a petty rebellion, but a rebellion nonetheless.”

At least he got all the frustration out of his system!

