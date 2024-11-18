His Neighbor Won’t Stop Partying Late At Night, So He Makes Sure To Warm Up His Motorcycle Right By Her Window Early In the Morning

Hey, some people just can’t stop partying, you know what I’m saying?

It’s true!

But that doesn’t make it right, my friends…

This guy decided to take matters into his own hands when his neighbor wouldn’t keep it down.

Check out what he did!

Waking my neighbor up at 2:30 am. “My downstairs neighbor loves to have parties all the time, even 2 or 3 times during the week.

This is NOT cool.

They will drink, scream, yell, sing, whatever in the backyard until 2 in the morning. I have to wake up at 2:30 am for work, so trying to sleep through this isn’t fun. I have asked her to please keep it quiet plenty of times or at least take it inside, she responds with just close the windows so you don’t hear it. I have went to my slumlord of a manager and ask them to do something about it but yet they never have and I don’t think they care to.

How do you like it?

So this past week I’ve been starting my motorcycle up right in front of her bedroom window to let it warm up. Just before I pull out of the driveway I rev it up just to make sure it’s fully warmed up of course. Yesterday she talked to me and told me I need to stop it and I informed her that there’s something wrong with my bike. It has to warm up just a little longer than normal now.

These people are trashy.

Should I have mentioned that it’s not just the noise it’s the fact that they leave broken glasses and broken bottles around the driveway and yard. My first concern is when my daughter comes over she likes to play back there but can’t anymore and let’s not forget motorcycle tires are expensive. I asked her if she could clean it up and was told “don’t you own a broom”.”

How do you like them apples?!?!

If you can hear them, of course.

