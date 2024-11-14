His Neighbor’s Landscaper Blocked His Driveway Every Week When He Needed To Leave, So He Made It Impossible For The Landscaper To Ever Do it Again

It’s not cool to block someone’s driveway even when the driver thinks he or she will only be parked there for a short amount of time.

In today’s story, one neighbor’s landscaper keeps blocking the driveway with his truck.

This makes it impossible for the homeowner to leave for work. Thankfully, the homeowner finds a way to get revenge.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Landscaper kept blocking my driveway so now he has to walk over a block from his truck! My neighbor directly across the street has his yard serviced every Wednesday morning around 730, right at the time I am leaving to drop off my kid at daycare and drive to work. I have had to get out of my car, go find the guy in the yard across the street and have him move his truck so I can leave now at least 4 times since April.

OP parked his wife’s car on the street.

I decided that I was done with this dance and decided to park my wife’s car on the street where the landscaper parks his truck on Tuesday nights so come Wednesday morning he wouldn’t be able to block my driveway. We also live on a street that you can only park on one side of and the police here ticket very quickly if they see you are parked on the wrong side. I also have a fire hydrant in front of my house and my neighbor to the north of me parks his truck on the street so with all that the landscaper and his big truck and trailer now need to park over a block away and bring all his equipment with him in multiple trips.

Blocking a driveway is not cool. I’m glad OP found an easy solution to the problem.

