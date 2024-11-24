His Son Failed A Test Because Of His Excessive iPad Use, But When He Took The iPad Away From His Son, His Wife Thought He Was Being Too Harsh

Parenting gets tricky when kids start lying. It can also be tricky when parents aren’t on the same page about what is and is not allowed.

In today’s story, a seven year old fails a test. His dad thinking taking away his son’s iPad is the answer, but the boy’s mom disagrees.

AITA for confiscating my sons ipad I 32M confiscated my sons 7M ipad because he is “addicted” Let me explain. My son loves to watch youtube and I’m perfectly fine with that. Only now it seems to affect his personal life as well.

Just this Tuesday my son had a mini exam to test his capabilities, so I asked him if he knew everything he was supposed to learn and he responded with “yes” But I didn’t quite believe him so I quizzed him about it only for him to answer every question wrong and then saying he did it on purpose.

I knew it was a lie so I told him to start learning and even offered to help him, but he said he could do it on his own. So Tuesday he took the exam and not even an hour after school I got emailed by his school that he scored the lowest out of the entire class.

So I asked them what he got wrong and they responded with “everything.” I was furious so I confiscated his ipad and told him to go play outside with friends and to just take a break from the ipad. My son threw a massive tantrum. And my wife said I am in the wrong for not “fueling his imagination” So yea, am I the AH here?

