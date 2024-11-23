His Toxic Boss Was Awful To Him, So He Changed Some Code To Make Sure His Boss Could Never Get A Salary Increase

If you have a toxic boss who thinks they can treat people however they want, you’d probably dream about ways to get revenge on that boss.

I made it impossible to budget a raise or bonus for my boss I was working for a popular magazine publisher. And neither my boss nor my boss’s boss were any good at Excel. Therefore, they made me do the budget spreadsheets for the 25 magazines they were in charge of.

My boss’s boss was a decent guy, but the guy between the two of us was awful. So when I automated the whole budget process, I added a line of code that reset the value for his salary back to his current salary even if they had changed the budget to give him a raise.

That way when it went to HR, it always showed his original salary no matter how many times it was changed. He later got fired for getting into a fist fight with an employee, so I don’t feel guilty.

Never mess with someone who can mess up your salary.

