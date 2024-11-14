Horrible Mother Kept Insulting Her Daughter’s Hair, So She Refused To Share The Free Carrot Cake She Got From Work With Her

Kids can get really petty towards their parents, especially when their parents insult their choices.

Cake is for people that don’t insult their kids. I try so hard to be the bigger person, but this was so satisfying lol.

I got a free slice of carrot cake from my work tonight because we had extras.

Her mom wasn’t at her best behaviour!

My mom had insulted how I did my hair for work (I’m a hostess at a fine dining restaurant but spend most of my time flipping tables, so I’m kinda everywhere in the place lol) and told me that I should be ashamed of it and myself, since I have really nice hair, if I may sound conceited for a minute lol. Because I’m running around a lot, I like to have my hair completely out of my face, and my mom is personally offended by this for some reason lol.

She wasn’t giving it up!

So I came home with the cake and told her she couldn’t have any because she had insulted me. Part of me wants to feel bad, but I know I’m right for not feeling bad 😂

I hope she enjoyed every bite of that cake!

