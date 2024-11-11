House Guest Ate Food That Was Specially Prepared For Someone With Extreme Allergies, And Now They Don’t Know What’s Safe To Eat

People who have food allergies have to be very careful about what they eat so they can avoid having a bad allergic reaction.

In today’s story, we meet a person with extreme and kind of weird food allergies.

The problem is that a house guest eats some food that was specially cooked to accommodate the food allergies, and now the allergic person is really upset and unsure what to eat.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for being angry that a guest ate my food? For context, I have a lot of allergies, all revolving around latex in some form. But there are certain things I can have like cooked tomatoes but not raw ones. My allergies are weird, but I just roll with them. Right now, I live with my dad rent free because I can’t afford to live by myself despite having a job. And because of my autism and depression.

OP explains some of the allergies and food prep routine.

Because of my allergies, I am very strict on my food. I usually cook the food for the week, and my dad chops up tomatoes so I can use them but not touch them. My dad handles all the cleanup. I absolutely cannot have bananas or avocados anywhere near me. My dad likes avocados, but he only has them when I am away, and he cleans up very thoroughly afterwards to prevent cross-contamination. As for bananas, we don’t even keep them in the house because I get sick with even the scent. Also I get rashes if my skin touches any of my allergies and my tongue feels like it is burning if I eat them.

OP’s mom made food this week and labeled it.

My dad has an out of town guest who is staying for a few days. I don’t mind him staying in the guest bedroom. I didn’t have time to do meal prep over the weekend, so I asked my mom for a few meals, so I did not have to buy anything and I had something to tide me over for three days. My parents are divorced. She made me a week’s worth of food and extra for my dad. My boxes were clearly labeled and put to one side of the fridge. She also bought some takeout from a safe restaurant.

OP wanted mom’s cooking.

Well, the guest ate some of my food and some of the raw tomatoes my dad had put in a box in the fridge for my use, yesterday while I was at work. So now, I don’t know what is safe and what is cross-contaminated. My dad doesn’t understand why I got angry about it. He did offer to buy me some more food to replace, but it is gonna be takeout. I wanted my mom’s cooking because I don’t get to eat it anymore that often, since it is rare that she cooks. My aunt brings her home cooked food every two weeks, since she is a doctor.

OP doesn’t know if it’s wrong to be angry about the guest eating the food.

He also thinks that I could cook the food on the stove and it would just be tomatoes cooking. He is right in that way, but I still think I am justified. I did not tell my mom about the situation. AITA for being cross with a guest about eating my food?

If I were a guest in someone’s home, I wouldn’t eat food with someone else’s name on it, but the dad is probably trying to make the guest feel at home and doesn’t want to create drama about the food.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader thinks it’s understandable that OP’s angry about the food.

Labelled food is obviously off limits.

The dad should’ve told the house guest not to eat the labeled food.

The guest should’ve asked before eating the labeled food.

This reader calls the guest “rude.”

The mom would probably be willing to make more food if she knew what happened.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.