Husband Takes Wife’s Tipsy Divorce “Joke” Too Seriously, And Now Their Marriage Might Actually Be Over

Some jokes can go way too far, especially when they touch on serious subjects like divorce.

So, how would you react if your spouse suddenly declared they wanted a divorce and then started laughing uncontrollably?

Would you laugh it off?

Or would you turn it around on them?

In the following story, a wife does this very thing to her husband, and she does not get the response she was hoping for.

Here’s how it went down.

Aita for agreeing to divorce my wife when she ‘joked’ about it Yesterday, my wife and I were just chilling and watching TV, and my wife, all of a sudden, said that she wanted a divorce and started laughing hysterically. She was quite drunk; she drinks, but I do not. I was shocked when she suddenly asked me for a divorce. I have been with her for the past 6 years, all this time we spent together, but she never ever asked me something so absurd. I got angry and said, “Sure, door’s that way, send me papers, but make it fair.”

All of a sudden, the joke was over.

She stopped laughing and got sad. I am used to her sarcastic questions about whether I would do something like this or that for her or absurdities like jumping off the hill for her, etc., but I never saw this coming my way. But this time, she got sad and angry, became serious, and asked me if I was for real. I said, “Sure I am. You want to leave me, then leave. I can’t stop you, or do you want me to physically stop you?”

She got very angry and started crying and said that I wouldn’t even fight a little to save our marriage and just agree to divorce without reacting. She asked me if I stopped loving her. I told her I loved her, but if she wants to leave me, I won’t stop her or beg.

Now, his wife is upset and won’t speak to him.

My wife got very angry and slapped my chest and said, ‘Bad husband.’ I tried to stop her and ask her to talk to me, but she didn’t listen to me. She’s been ignoring me since yesterday. Today, I went to talk to her. She said, ‘I need to become a better man and husband and fight for my wife instead of just agreeing to divorce like a heartless pig, and until I work on myself, she will not talk to me.’

She’s been ignoring me. She gave me food and sat next to me, but whenever I tried to talk to her, she didn’t reply. I was thinking of apologizing but I also thought that I don’t need to apologise because I didn’t do anything wrong. AITA?

That’s a very awkward situation for both sides.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit had to offer.

According to this person, she started it and should watch her mouth from now on.

This is an interesting take.

Too true!

Divorce is not funny and is never a joke.

They need to have a serious talk.

She should realize what she said was wrong, and he should understand that his response was a little insensitive.

