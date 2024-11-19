Impatient Woman’s Quest To Skip The Line Ends In Embarrassing Security Alarm Ordeal

Sometimes, impatient people can be their own worst enemies, making simple situations much harder than they need to be.

So, what would you do if someone in line kept darting in and out, elbowing you, and then snapped when you asked them to calm down?

Would you say something?

Or would you get a little more creative?

In the following story, one person found themselves dealing with this exact type of person.

Here’s what they did.

Punished the woman, who was rude to me in the queue. This incident happened just a couple of hours ago. I went out for a lunch break and decided to go to a fairly large store for water. It was rush hour, so there were queues everywhere. While I was in line, there was a woman in front of me who constantly wanted to find a shorter queue to get through faster. She fidgeted, ran out of line, and immediately returned to her seat, constantly looking back and elbowing me. At one point, I got tired of it and politely told her that I would no longer let her into the place if she left at least once more. In response, I received an angry shout in the spirit of Karen: ” Your turn has not come yet, so don’t waste my time and shut up!” Not the best way to end a dialogue, is it?

Annoyed, she hatched a simple yet very effective plan.

Looking around, I noticed that some of the goods on the counter next to me were covered with stickers with indicators that beeped on metal detectors in case of goods being carried. Usually these stickers were peeled off by the cashier, but I had a simple but very funny plan. I picked up one of the goods, then imperceptibly peeled off one of the stickers and threw it on the floor at the feet of this woman. And, of course, she stepped on it without noticing it. Her turn came, and she bought what she wanted – and the siren went off at the exit. By the time I paid off my purchases and left, at least half of the guards had already gathered around this “time-saver,” with whom she was also shouting and arguing. But these were no longer my problems 🙂

Bravo! That was an excellent solution to their problem.

