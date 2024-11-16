November 16, 2024 at 8:21 am

Instagram User Said That The Platform Incorrectly Put A Disclaimer On Her Photos And Said They Were Edited. – ‘I want to sue Instagram so bad.’

by Matthew Gilligan

A woman named Vale posted a video on TikTok and sounded off against Instagram after she said the social media platform issued a disclaimer on one of her posts and said that her photo was edited.

Vale’s text overlay reads, “I want to sue Instagram so bad…explain yourself.”

She told viewers, “Why the hell is Instagram announcing to everybody that I edited my picture?”

Vale then said she edited the photo and used an app to make the skin under her eyes look different.

Vale added, “This is gonna keep me up at night. Thank God it was on my spam account.”

She continued, “It’s not AI-generated guys, it’s me.”

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say.

This person isn’t satisfied.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer shared a story.

