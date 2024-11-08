iPhone Owner Thinks People Need To Change The “Journaling” Setting On Their Devices. – ‘I turned it off and I highly suggest that you turn it off as well.’

There are a lotta things going on in those phones in our pockets and a TikTokker named Chip posted a video and urged viewers to change a certain setting on their iPhones.

Chip said, “Apple, Apple, what are you doing to us? Here’s another setting that’s a little bit creepy that Apple has defaulted on your iPhone.”

Chip told viewers how to disable the setting on their iPhones.

He said people need to open Settings on their phones and then choose Privacy and Security.

Chip told viewers that they need to then choose Journaling Suggestions, which is automatically turned on, and use the toggle switch to turn it off.

He said the Journaling Suggestions feature makes someone’s iPhone discoverable to others.

Chip told viewers, “If this is something that you want, I would leave it on. I turned it off and I highly suggest that you turn it off as well.”

Check out the video.

It’s worth looking into…

