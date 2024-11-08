November 8, 2024 at 4:49 pm

iPhone Owner Thinks People Need To Change The “Journaling” Setting On Their Devices. – ‘I turned it off and I highly suggest that you turn it off as well.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@hustlewithchip

There are a lotta things going on in those phones in our pockets and a TikTokker named Chip posted a video and urged viewers to change a certain setting on their iPhones.

Chip said, “Apple, Apple, what are you doing to us? Here’s another setting that’s a little bit creepy that Apple has defaulted on your iPhone.”

Source: TikTok

Chip told viewers how to disable the setting on their iPhones.

He said people need to open Settings on their phones and then choose Privacy and Security.

Chip told viewers that they need to then choose Journaling Suggestions, which is automatically turned on, and use the toggle switch to turn it off.

Source: TikTok

He said the Journaling Suggestions feature makes someone’s iPhone discoverable to others.

Chip told viewers, “If this is something that you want, I would leave it on. I turned it off and I highly suggest that you turn it off as well.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@hustlewithchip

Iphone users need to know about this default setting🫵 come along let me show you this crazy setting Apple has on OUR Iphones📱🤯#iphone #privacy #privacymatters

♬ original sound – hustlewithchip

Let’s see how TikTok users reacted.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this person learned something new today!

Source: TikTok

It’s worth looking into…

