Is It A Good Idea For Consumers To Freeze Their Credit? This Woman Explains Why She Recommends It To Combat Identity Theft.

Freeze!

Your credit, that is…

Sorry, I didn’t mean to scare you…

A woman named Cass posted a video on TikTok and told folks that she thinks it’s in the best interest to freeze their credit ASAP because of data breaches that result in the personal information of millions of people being leaked and potentially stolen.

Cass said, “Stop scrolling, and go freeze your credit if you haven’t yet. I just did it, it literally took me 10 minutes, 10 minutes! That’s all it takes! You know what’s gonna take a lot more work? If your identity gets stolen and then your credit is screwed up forever.”

Cass then showed viewers three different websites they can go to in order to freeze their credit.

The websites are Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax.

Take a look at the video.

@crotchcass This is your sign to freeze your credit ✨ ♬ original sound – crotchcass

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One person had a question.

Another TikTokker made a funny comment.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Credit advice, coming in hot!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.