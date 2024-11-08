Kohl’s Customer Revealed What Happened When She Was Followed Around The Store By An Employee. – ‘Worker kept following me, so I gave her work to do.’

I’m gonna go on the record and say that this TikTok video made me LOL.

It comes to us from a woman named Lena and she posted a video and showed viewers how she got even with a worker who was following her around a Kohl’s store for no reason.

Lena said, “Worker kept following me, so I gave her work to do.”

She added, “I’m about to leave some **** for her to pick [up].”

Lena then told the worker, “You can come pick this up right here if you want to come follow.”

She added, “Hey you! You can come pick all that up if you want to stay here and keep on following me.”

The employee tried to claim she didn’t know what Lena was talking about.

Lena said, “I don’t even want the **** that I’m buying.”

Lena’s caption sums up how she felt about the situation: #profiling.

