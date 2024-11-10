Man Asked His Girlfriend Who’s Living With Him To Pay Half Of The Annual Property Tax. She Initially Declined, But He Wants To Ask Her Again.

When it comes to homeownership, having a girlfriend or boyfriend live with you can be a great thing – but it can also lead to sticky situations.

For instance, should they pay rent?

Do they share with mortgage payments?

How about annual property tax?

This man shares that his girlfriend lives with him in a house he bought 10 years ago, and when he received the notice for the annual property tax, he asked her to pay half of the tax.

Read the story below and find out what happened when she said no.

AITA for asking my girlfriend to pay half the yearly tax on my house? About ten years ago, I bought a house with my ex-girlfriend. Since then, we have separated. She moved out, and I have bought back her share of the property.

Meet this guy’s new girlfriend.

I am now in a relationship with my new girlfriend, who lives with me full-time. She currently contributes to half of the utility bills (gas and electricity), and also pays for half of the groceries. Occasionally, I cover the entire grocery bill when there are a few items specifically for me in the shopping.

He thought he’d ask her to contribute more to the house.

Last week, I received the notice for my annual property tax. After giving it some thought, I started wondering if she should contribute more to the overall costs of living in/owning a home. I don’t ask her to pay any portion of my mortgage, but I felt it might be reasonable for her to contribute to half of the yearly property tax.

She said it’s not her house.

However, when I brought up the topic, her response was simply, “It’s not my house.” Now, I’m unsure what to make of this.

Now, he’s wondering what to do.

Am I in the wrong for asking her to contribute? Is she right to only pay for groceries and utilities, and nothing beyond that? I intend to bring the topic again, but I don’t know if I even should.

Taxes are the responsibility of the homeowner.

She might be willing to pay rent, though.

