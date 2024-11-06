Man Discovers His Wife’s Affair Through A Hidden Camera, And He Takes Unforgettable Revenge That Leaves Her Stunned

Married life can often settle into predictable patterns, but beneath the surface, secrets can still stir the waters.

Cheat on me? Enjoy your new life Me and my friends sometimes hang out with a guy we will call Mark. Now, Mark is in his 40s, happily married to a woman, they have 2 kids in their teens. As you all know, married life can many times get boring with 9 to 5 jobs, mundane life in a small-town village, and kids growing up so you don’t have to look after them 24/7 anymore. So you do what you can to make life interesting: get a dog, start some hobbies, etc. Mark thought his happy little life would last forever. Wrong.

Unfortunately, his wife had other ideas on how to make life more interesting.

Mark found out through the grapevine that while he was playing sports and being at work, his wife (let’s call her Mandy) was attending to some hobbies of her own. These “hobbies” included getting with another man from a few towns over. At first, the rumors didn’t bother him—they were just rumors after all.

But one day, Mark started to think the rumors might be true.

Something in Mandy’s behavior started to change. No more funny time with Mark, she started to get distant, no more talking, just yelling and being annoyed. It went on for a few months.

Mark asks his friends for advice on what to do.

This struck Mark as off, and one time after we were done playing soccer, he asked us what to do. We came up with several suggestions, like confronting her. But Mark didn’t want to ruin his marriage over some mood swings and a rumor. So he did what every “sane” man would do (/s).

Which he promptly ignores.

He set up cameras all through the house—PI-quality stuff. He had cameras in the bathroom, living room, their bedroom, basically everywhere but the children’s rooms. He updated us on his new hobby and his setup, and things cooled off for a few weeks. After a few weeks, after soccer time, we went out for a few beers. Mark wasn’t quite himself, so we inquired what was wrong.

Unfortunately, his worst fears were realized.

He told us that after several nights of reviewing tape, he found out that Mandy indeed was cheating on him. He was furious. They had been married for over 20 years; they were high school sweethearts with two boys, and she betrayed him. Now comes the revenge part.

Mark settled on a more slow burn approach.

He didn’t confront her right away. Mark formulated a plan. Living only a few towns over, he had no problem getting the guy’s phone number. Now, you all know those pesky advertising companies who call you to get you to buy products, right?

He used insider information about his wife’s affair partner to give him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Mark pretended to be one and called the guy, pretending to sell him some body-cleansing pills and other junk. He knew the guy was overweight, and being quite a smooth talker, he didn’t have much trouble getting him hooked.

The guy was basically putty in Mark’s hands.

He got the guy’s first and last name (which he already knew), his address, SSN, job address, and some other stuff that doesn’t really matter to the story. Mark told the guy he was in a ballot for different prizes from the company he was “working for” and that he would stay in touch in case the guy won anything. After that came part two of the plan.

Mandy wasn’t off the hook just yet.

While Mandy was at work on a Friday, Mark packed all the stuff she owned—clothes, jewelry, collectibles, and other stuff—into their family car. They have a VW Touran, so everything fit easily. When Mandy came home from work, he told her they were going on a trip.

It didn’t take much to convince her to go along with his plan.

At first, she was against it, but again the smooth talking convinced her to roll over pretty quickly, and she got in the van with him. Before that, he took the boys to one of our friend’s houses (they weren’t 18 yet, and Mark is a responsible father), and off they went. Where did they go, you ask?

Well, here’s where things get really good.

Remember how he called the guy Mandy was cheating with? I think you know the answer. Sadly, or very hilariously, Mandy had no clue. He took her and all of her belongings to the guy’s address and called him on the way, telling him to come outside.

Mark has everyone right where he wants them.

Mark told the guy he had won the first prize and that he was on his way to deliver it personally. Mandy still had no clue; she thought he was just pranking one of his friends. (I believe you realize by now that she isn’t the brightest one in this world.)

Then came the main event.

Imagine her and the guy’s face when Mark rolled into the parking spot of the guy’s house. Mark stepped out of the car, shook the guy’s hand, and told him: “Here is your prize, sir, I believe you know what it is.” He took one last look at Mandy’s white face and walked off.

Now comes the aftermath.

Mark got custody of both kids since he was better off than Mandy. He also told the judge she was cheating, which is why he was divorcing her. This all happened last year, and as far as we know, the guy Mandy cheated with was an A-grade AH. She left him soon after a few beatings and some trips to the ER/police station.

It took some time, but Mark and the rest of the family are now doing better than ever.

Mark got over her after some time and a lot of alcohol, but he and his boys are doing great. The boys were both big enough to realize their mom was at fault, and they barely talk to her when they go to visit.

Mandy tried crawling back to him, but Mark wouldn’t stand for it.

She tried to return to Mark’s life on a few occasions, but he did the smart thing and told her to go away. He told us this story after we went out for a few beers after soccer again. I was laughing so hard imagining the whole thing, I had to go to the bathroom. Otherwise, I would have peed myself.

Now that’s a tale of revenge that you can’t forget.

Mark took control of the chaos that had consumed his once-happy life, ensuring his wife faced the consequences of her betrayal.

She thought she was getting away with it, but he had the last laugh.

