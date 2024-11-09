Man Refuses To Lend His New Car To Neighbor For A Date, But Now The Neighbor Claims He Ruined His Night
AITA for ruining my neighbours perfect date?
I(25M) recently got a new car.
My old car was terrible and barely worked.
I live in a pretty chill neighbourhood and my nearest neighbour always talks to me when we go out to put the bins or if I’m mowing the lawn.
He is a chill dude and never really been rude.
This all happened yesterday night.
I was watching Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom when I suddenly heard a knock on my door(It was 10pm).
It was my neighbour. He was wearing a suit and he asked if he could borrow my car.
I have never been in his car and he had never been in my old car.
However, I have seen his car.
It is a 4WD and it is more expensive than mine.
I asked why and he told me that my car has no scratches and it would really impress his date.
He also said that my car doesn’t have any dents while his does.
I told him that I won’t allow him to use my car, especially since I have never seen him drive.
He took offense to this and asked if I thought he was a bad driver.
And that I just had to say no and there was no need to clarify.
I thought it was appropriate to give him a reason so he won’t think I don’t like him.
In the morning, he called me an AH because his date made fun of his car because of its dent and she called him a bad driver and that was the only problem in his date.
Idk who this date was because his car dent is barely visible.
So now he won’t talk to me and whenever I try talking to him, he calls me a AH and goes into his house.
AITA for ruining his perfect date?
