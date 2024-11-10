Mechanic Said Car Owners Are Being Tricked Into Buying New Air Filters When They Don’t Need Them

It’s hard to find an honest mechanic these days…

And here’s yet another example of that phenomenon.

A mechanic named Valeriy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how some auto repair workers out there might be pulling a fast one on them when it comes to their air filters.

Valeriy filmed what is essentially a skit and, acting as a mechanic, he removed the air filter from a car.

The TikTok video then showed him intentionally getting the air filter dirty over a garbage can.

The video then shows him holding up the dirty air filter and he tells a supposed customer, “I’ll show you your cabin air filter. It looks like it needs to be replaced.”

How many times have you fallen for this?!?!

Here’s the video.

Check out how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this person had a story to tell.

Do your own research about this stuff!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.