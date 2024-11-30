Middle School Girl Is Inviting Almost All Of The Girls At School To Her Halloween Party, But Her Mom Got A Call From The Mom Of A Girl Who Wasn’t Invited

In preschool, sometimes kids parties mean inviting everyone in your child’s class, but as kids get older and make friends, it’s natural to let them decide who they do and do not want to invite when they have a party.

In today’s story, a girl who is having a party doesn’t want to invite the new girl at school, but then the new girl’s mom confronts the mom of the girl who is having a party.

The situation gets tense.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for allowing my daughter to exclude the class clown from a Halloween party even though most of the girls were invited? My daughter, Emma (11F), is planning her Halloween party. We’ve invited most of the girls in her class, since they’re all pretty close and she’s known many of them for years. However, there’s one girl in her class, let’s call her Lily, who’s known as the class clown. She is new this year. My daughter greatly dislikes her and made it clear she doesn’t wish to invite her. I am fine with that, she is in middle school and can pick the guest list

She got a call from Lily’s mother.

Lily’s mom found out about the party (I’m guessing from another parent) and reached out to me, asking why her daughter wasn’t invited when most of the girls from their class were. She asked me to reconsider and invite Lily to avoid making her feel left out especially since they are new to the school. I told her that my daughter picked the guest list and she isn’t close to your daughter. She reiterated that she should be invited since most of the girls in the class are. I told her no again.

She was pretty blunt.

She asked why and I told her the truth. That my daughter doesn’t like your daughter and finds her annoying. That she is the class clown and disruptive and my daughter doesn’t wish to deal with her outside of school

Other parents are split on who is right.

The mom called me a jerk and other parents are contacting me. Some saying I am in the right and others saying to invite her So outside opinion.

It seems like Lily’s mom is wrong to interfere. She’s not actually helping her daughter by trying to force other people to be friends with her.

