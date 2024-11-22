Mom Paid $1000 For A Bridesmaid Dress So Her Younger Daughter Could Be In Her Older Daughter’s Wedding, But Now She Wants To Back Out And Money Is Going To Be Wasted

Weddings can be expensive, even if you’re just a part of the entourage. Sometimes bridesmaids and groomsmen have to pay for their own dresses and tuxes for the wedding.

In today’s story, a mom shares how she spent $1000 on her younger daughter’s bridesmaid’s dress so she could be a bridesmaid in her older daughter’s wedding.

Now, the mom wants her daughter to pay her back for the dress.

Read the full story below.

AITA for making my daughter pay back a $1000 dress she was supposed to wear in a wedding I have a daughter, Emma (16F), who was supposed to be a bridesmaid in her older sister’s wedding. My oldest wasn’t planning to have Emma in the wedding party. It was Emma who really wanted to be a bridesmaid because she was excited and wanted to be involved. My oldest agreed to include her, even though it meant extra costs and adjustments.

Emma backed out after spending $1000 on the dress and shoes.

The bridesmaid dresses, shoes, and fitting were around $1000 each, which we agreed to pay for since Emma did not have that cash. The wedding is in a month, but Emma suddenly changed her mind. She refused to wear the dress since she thinks it is ugly, saying it is unflattering on her. It is, but I didn’t speak up at any part.

She had several reasons for not wanting to be part of the wedding anymore.

She said she felt uncomfortable, wasn’t close to the other bridesmaids, and didn’t want to participate anymore. I reminded her that she had been the one pushing to be a part of the wedding, but she was firm and backed out.

Emma’s mother told her to pay them back for the dress.

Now, we’re stuck with a $1000 dress that can’t be returned. I told Emma that since she was the one who wanted to be in the wedding and then backed out, she would need to pay us back for the dress either by working part-time or payment plan using her gift moeny.

Emma says she’s being unfair.

Emma is upset and says it’s unfair, claiming we’re punishing her for not wanting to do something she wasn’t comfortable with anymore. Multiple family members think I am too harsh.

Should Emma pay for the wedding dress? That’s a big question.

On the bright side, she’s learning about the value of money at a young age!

