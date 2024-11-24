Mooching Sister-In-Law Kept Blocking Her From Watching Netflix, So Woman Logged Her Out And Deleted Her Profile

Navigating a limited streaming plan was already a delicate dance between a couple, but when a surprise guest joined the login list, it threw everything off balance.

When showtime became a showdown, one fed-up subscriber decided to take the petty way out of sharing their account.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for signing out of all devices and deleting my SILs Netflix account that I pay for every month? My husband and I share a Netflix account with the Basic Plan (only one screen). We have an understanding that if one of us is watching something, we let them be and do something else. Recently, my SIL (who isn’t very pleasant and whom I don’t get along with) asked my husband for Netflix account details. My husband informed me that he would be sharing the login details. I thought it was a one-time thing and was ok with it.

But it turned out to not be a one-time thing.

But it so happened that every time I sat down to watch, I couldn’t because she was using it. She made profile for herself as well. Now the catch is, she lives in Europe and I live in Asia so I guess Netflix is cheaper here? Idk.

It went on for long enough, so she finally confronts her husband.

I got irritated the third time I sat down to watch and couldn’t because she was using it. When I told my husband this, he told me that she hasn’t used it in two weeks.

After he weighed in, she took decisive measures.

I assumed someone else is leeching off of me, so I signed out of all devices and then deleted her profile.

Now the SIL isn’t happy and neither is her husband.

And now apparently she is ticked and my husband is ticked that I was being so petty. She now wants my husband to create a new account for her from our country so she can use it in her country. I know I was petty, but AITA?

If that makes her petty, this subscriber says, “So be it!”.

What did Reddit think?

This redditor argues that if she hadn’t signed out, Netflix might have flagged their account anyway.

This woman is right to feel taken advantage of.

Her sister-in-law’s free trial is over.

This commenter believes there’s only one right answer here.

This subscriber was more than willing to be the villain if it meant getting her account back.

Their screen sharing saga turned out to be juicier than any drama Netflix could deliver.

