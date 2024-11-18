New Mom Cancelled Subscriptions To Streaming Services And Leisure Activities To Be Able To Hire A Housekeeper, But Now Her Husband Is Furious

Raising a newborn at home can be stressful and draining for both the mother and the father.

However, if it’s taking a toll on both of you, the best thing to do is to communicate and comfort each other.

In this story, although they are working together to take care of the baby, this woman feels like her husband is not doing the best he can.

She made a few changes at home and hired a housekeeper to help them; however, this caused him to get angry.

AITAH for cancelling all of our streaming services to hire a housekeeper without asking my husband first My (28F) and my husband (30M) just welcomed our first baby almost 3 months ago. Understandably, it has been a huge adjustment for both of us. She’s still not sleeping through the night, and we’re both back to work full time.

We have always split the household responsibilities 50/50. We just help where needed, and it’s always worked out well.

Lately, my husband has been doing the chores terribly, and I’ve had to come behind him to fix things or clean them again. For example, he cleaned the bottles the other night, and they were cleaned so poorly I had to do them again. He dropped pump parts down the disposal and then ran it, ruining them. There have been several clothes that he didn’t clean after a blowout that are now ruined. There are many more instances like this.

I’ve confronted him a few times, letting him know we all make mistakes, and I know we’re both tired. But it feels like he’s not even trying to do things well. He just keeps saying he’s so tired, and is having a hard time working and taking care of the house and baby. I do sympathize with this as I’m also working, pumping, recovering, and taking care of the house and baby.

The final straw for me was when he told me to go to sleep, and he’d put up the milk I’d just pumped and finish the dishes. I was so grateful until I got up and realized the milk had been sitting on the counter, and at this point, was no good anymore. He said he was sorry, and he put on a show to relax for a bit before doing the dishes and fell asleep.

The next day, I decided to cancel all of our streaming services, PlayStation plus, and our theme park passes in order to hire a housekeeper. I figured if he’s too tired to do basic household chores, then a housekeeper is necessary. If he’s too tired to put milk up, then he’s too tired to play video games or for us to go to a theme park. We still have cable and the PlayStation games, and we can do other activities outside of the local theme park.

He blew up at me and said I had no right doing that, and was furious. I thought I was doing us a favor so we can get more sleep and not worry as much about household tasks. So AITAH for hiring a housekeeper without asking?

Taking care of a newborn requires teamwork.

