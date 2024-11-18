New Mother Wanted A Peaceful Nursery, But Her Mother-In-Law’s Meddling Forced Her To Engage With The Drama

When it comes to preparing for a new baby, there’s a fine line between “help” and “interference.”

And this mother-in-law loves crossing like a pro.

After tolerating her opinionated mother-in-law’s “advice” for her whole pregnancy, one expectant mother finally reaches a breaking point with the meddling.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to let my mother-in-law redecorate our nursery? So I (26F) am currently 32 weeks pregnant with mine and my husband Felix’s (27M) first child. Things have been going well and one of the great things is that Felix is a builder and so everything with the nursery went pretty smoothly pretty fast! We agreed at the start what kind of vibe we wanted to go with it and it’s pretty much already done. Figured that we’d get it sorted as soon as possible so it wasn’t another thing to worry about later.

But soon the couple’s bliss is ruined by a certain someone.

My MIL has always been a bit of a nightmare, but has been better since the news that I’m pregnant, though not without issue. For example, she told me that I should “lose some weight” and that it wasn’t “healthy” for me or the baby. She knows that I used to struggle with anorexia and I’m not any sort of unhealthy weight. In the past, I’ve kept my mouth shut and let Felix deal with her.

But she’s found a new way to get under the mother-to-be’s skin.

As the nursery has almost been completed, she’s suddenly decided to invite herself around more. I work from home currently, and she comes in on the regular, asks me when I’m going to have lunch and “Oh could you just pop me something in too!”

She’s fully made herself at home in the nursery.

She then will wander into the nursery and start rearranging things.

I know this sounds stupid, but once she literally bought an IKEA bag full of stuff that she put in there. It doesn’t match. But I’ve never said anything really beyond, “Oh, thanks so much for the thought,” etc.

But then the personal insults started up again.

Yesterday, when she came around uninvited, she looked me up and down and said, “Really? Joggers? Thank god Felix isn’t here.” She then walked into the nursery and started asking me where the pillow she’d put in the crib had gone, why I’d taken out the fairy lights hanging on the wall right by it, etc. I explained that they were potential safety hazards to the future baby and that I’d taken them out.

Then comes the guilt tripping.

She started with, “Oh, well, I’ve had three children” and, “I really think you should take more of my advice.” Then looked me in the eyes and said, “You’re really not going to be a good mother at this rate.”

Finally, the mother-to-be had enough.

I don’t know if it was the pregnancy hormones, but I just stared at her for a moment and then told her to get out of the house. I’d been up all night and had loads of work and wasn’t in the mood. She got very uptight about it and then left.

As the dust settles, she wondered if she overreacted.

Felix says he’s going to talk to her and tell her that she shouldn’t be reorganizing anything without our permission. That said, I don’t know if it was just the hormones and I’m being unreasonable. AITA?

There’s no sense in bringing a baby into a hostile environment like this.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks the husband should be doing a lot more to keep his mother in check.

Decorating her nursery is a clear overstep on the mother-in-law’s part.

This mother-to-be really needs to work on defending herself.

If her MIL had any humility, she would recognize the mother knows what’s best for her child.

Being a new mother comes with plenty of challenges, but she didn’t expect the biggest challenge to come from a fully grown adult.

If her mother-in-law can’t respect her boundaries, maybe it’s time to show her the door.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.