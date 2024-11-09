New Study Strengthens Connection Between Drinking And Cancer Diagnosis

People have instinctively known for a long time that drinking too much leads to absolutely nothing good.

In recent years, scientific research has backed up those instincts.

This new report reiterates the connection between alcohol and cancer, and also highlights the fact that many people aren’t aware of the risks of drinking regularly.

Cancer deaths in the United States are on the decline – they’ve gone down 33% between 1991 and 2021. Experts credit early detection techniques, improved treatment procedures, and a sharp decline in the number of people choosing to smoke.

That said, the rates of contracting the disease have gone up, especially in the category of adults between the ages of 21 and 50.

There are many theories about why this is happening, and for many, microplastics seem to be an obvious case.

For others, it’s back to basics, and they say lifestyle choices like smoking, poor diet, lack of exercise, and drinking alcohol are all still the biggest indicators of a future cancer diagnosis.

Around 5.4%, or 1 out of every 18 cases of cancer, can be attributed to alcohol use.

Smoking accounts for 20% of all cancers in the US.

And though alcohol use increases a person’s risk nearly as much as smoking, but it remains much less stigmatized. In fact, researchers like Jane Figueiredo are concerned that not enough people are aware of it at all.

“Fifty-one percent of people – or more than half – do not know that alcohol increases your risk of cancer. That’s concerning.”

There are myths out there, or at least unconfirmed studies, that alcohol has health benefits instead of the other way around. The science is disputed, and anyway, Figuerido says it’s not a risk you want to take.

“We can talk about the myth that red wine has potential cardiovascular benefits, but there are many ways to keep your heart healthy, and these potential benefits don’t really outweigh your cancer risks.”

Alcohol raises your cancer risk by damaging your body’s DNA, and it can also disrupt the healthy bacteria in your gut. This is thought to lead to a higher risk of colorectal cancer.

There is still no word on whether or not the occasional drink is harmful or if being a total teetotaller is the way to go, but maybe we can get some specific advice in the future.

For now, you can probably assume that a few drinks here and there won’t increase your risk.

It’s more important that everyone be aware of the damage that drinking can do so you can make an informed decision regarding your own future health.

If you found that story interesting, learn more about why people often wake up around 3 AM and keep doing it for life.