Next Door Neighbors Didn’t Like Homeowners, So They Leave Their Dog Outside All Day. So A 10-Year-Old Got Revenge When Picking Up The Dog’s Mess.

My dad didn’t like our next door neighbor and 10 year old me took revenge My next door neighbor was a huge jerk and started beef with my dad for dumb reasons. He would leave his little dog outside all day and she would bark nonstop. It was the early 2000s so not as unusual as that would be now, but my mom felt bad for the dog.

My dad talked to my neighbor and let him know my mom could check on her 2x a day to let her in and out or whatever, and the neighbor was offended. The neighbor also accused my dad of calling the city after the neighbor poured oil down the storm drain that feeds to a nearby lake. My dad did not report him but the neighbor was convinced he did. The neighbor also berated my dad whenever me or my friends or sister would accidentally get a ball in his yard.

Anyways my parents made me scoop our dog’s poo and bury it. Part of the deal of us having a dog was I’d help with her care. She was considerably bigger than our neighbor’s dog and made strange and smelly poops because she would eat apples as they fell off our tree, her own poop, and rabbit poop.

I didn’t feel like burying the poop that day because I didn’t want to dig a hole for it, so I started picking the poop up with the shovel and launching them one by one over the side of our neighbor’s fence. Luckily no one caught me. I heard him say “ewwwww, [his dog’s name]” as I was putting things away to play. He thought his dog did it, and I was off the hook. It’s pretty funny to me still, especially knowing that jerk had to pick it all up and deal with it himself.

