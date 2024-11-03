An Old Lady In A Museum Spoke Rudely About Their Aunt, So They Made Sure She Didn’t Get The Photo She Wanted

Just because you speak a foreign language doesn’t mean it’s okay to be rude at other people.

This person heard an old lady in the museum call their aunt a “fat cow” in French.

So what they did was stand in her way while she was taking a photo of her husband.

Read the story below for all the details.

Pettiness at the Ferrari Museum Today, I was lucky enough to visit the Museum Ferrari Maranello. Cars aren’t really my thing, but my aunt did not want to go alone. Many cars, many photos, not too crowded.

This person found everyone polite and friendly except one.

Generally, people are being polite and not stepping into photos being taken. They are all very respectful. Until… the last car (didn’t seem a particularly special one, compared to how others were displayed).

The old lady started making a comment in French.

I’m politely standing next to an older lady, taking a photo of her husband next to the car. Behind him and facing the other direction, my aunt. I’m about to alert her when he loudly says, in French, “I don’t want the fat cow in my photo.”

So, they stood in the way and bombed their photo.

Well, guess who speaks French. I marched over, planted myself right behind him, and started reading every display on the walls. Eventually, he braved asking me to move. I smiled politely, and stated, in French, “No, thank you,” and kept reading.

People joined the frame, too!

Eventually, people were staring and it was a standoff. And when one woman (politely, not staff) alerted me, I calmly stated, “Oh, I’m aware. He called my Aunt a Fat Cow.” A few people chuckled and entered the frame. I’m stubborn to a fault, so i was quite happy to wait him out, reading away. Eventually, they huffed off.

They moved as soon as they left.

As soon as they left the room, I moved for everyone else to take photos. My aunt found it funny, and if he’d only asked, she would have happily moved (She was unaware and doesn’t speak french). I hope that old jerk gets diarrhea for the rest of his holiday.

Seriously, how hard is it to be kind?

Apparently pretty hard for some people.

