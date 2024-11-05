Other Gym Members Called Him Out For Using His Own Towel In The Sauna, But He Checked The Rules And Doesn’t See Any Issue With It

Saunas are meant for relaxation.

AITA for using a towel in the sauna My gym has a spa section where I like to come and relax. Recently, I entered a sauna with my clean towel that I brought from home. After I exited the sauna, another visitor has told me to never enter the sauna again with my towel, as it releases toxins into air that he doesn’t want to breathe.

There are other people in the sauna using towels they brought from home. Some of them are even sitting in the sauna in their swim trunks. Is this man right? Is the linen cloth the only acceptable attire for the sauna?

Today, before entering, I checked the sauna rules for the gym, and it said nothing about towels. I had another encounter with this man where he complained about me using a towel. I told him I checked the rules, and being in a towel seems alright. l also told him there are other people in towels, and even swim trunks.

He said he is gonna tell the staff and make sure I won’t come back again. I said we will see. Didn’t see him again since then. Am I the jerk in this situation?

The whole towel situation feels personal, as I didn’t see him bothering other people about this, but maybe he is actually right? I go to the sauna to relax and now l’m having uncomfortable encounters with this person twice a week instead. I just prefer being in the sauna with my towel.

