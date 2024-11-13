Paralyzed Teen Was Planning To Spend The Night At Her Friend’s House, But Her Mom Told Her She Had To Babysit For Her Sister Instead

Babysitting for relatives for free can be great if you have nothing else going on, but in today’s story, one high school student is actually trying to have a social life despite her paralysis.

AITA for refusing to babysit for my sister and leaving her without anyone to watch her kids? I’m 18, female, still in high school (pertinent to the story), paralyzed (also pertinent). My mom is 45. My sister is 28 and has three boys ages 10, 6, and 3. Four years ago I was in a car accident and came out paralyzed from the waist down. It has been hell having to learn a new way of life, but I haven’t let that stop me. I am going to be going to a college out of state next year, and graduating in the top ten percent in my school if things continue as they are.

The one major thing that is a complete bummer out of all of this (other than the obvious) is that my mom thinks that I am now a free babysitter for whenever one of my older brothers or sisters needs one. She never consults me on these and expects me to drop plans at the drop of a hat. This past Monday I told my parents about a Christmas movie extravaganza sleepover my friend has been planning. It’s gonna be three girls and we were planning on making brownies, cookies, watching really cheesy Christmas themed romantic movies. And just girl stuff. It was on Saturday (yesterday) and my parents said they had no problem with it.

Yesterday arrived and I’m just about to roll out when my mom comes and says my sister is on her way with her three boys. Apparently she asked mom if I could babysit the other day and she said yes. Didn’t even bother telling me about it. I said no because I already have plans. We fought and mom ended up storming off because this one time I wasn’t backing down. I took the time and left. Turning my phone off when I got into my friends car.

Today when I got home I got called an immature jerk basically. My sister was left without anyone to watch the kids during her husbands work Christmas party. I went back on my word (that I didn’t make). Mom told me that I should be grateful she gives me something to look forward to (babysitting) because I have no real social life being paralyzed. I just went to my room and cried. But now I’m wondering…am I the jerk like they say I am because I refused to babysit and then left my sister in the lurch?

