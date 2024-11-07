PayPal Customer Reveals The Many Changes Coming To The Payment Platform That You Need To Know About. – ‘There are a lot of people who are getting their claims denied.’

Attention, friends!

There are some changes to PayPal and a TikTokker named Sean thinks it’s in your best interest to know all about them before you blindly go along with the program.

Sean said about PayPal, “They did change a lot in their terms of service. And if you’re someone who didn’t want to read all that, don’t worry. I did it for you.”

Sean told viewers the new changes kick in on November 27, 2024 and he said that PayPal will now share your personal information with merchants…but there is a way you can not take part in this update.

Sean told viewers that if they want to opt out of the new changes, they can click the “Data and Privacy” button in their PayPal accounts and turn off “Personalized Shopping.”

Sean also told viewers that PayPal ended its fundraiser program on October 7, 2024.

He said, “If you currently have a fundraiser up, it’s still good, don’t worry. But any new fundraisers that you want to start after October 7 will not be valid. However, if you do have a fundraiser, you must move those funds to your PayPal balance by January 12, 2025, because by the 13th of that month, there will no longer be terms and conditions or a binding legal agreement that goes under the PayPal fundraiser. I wouldn’t play around with them to see where that fundraiser money goes.”

Sean also told viewers, “If you are someone who uses PayPal as a payment service or third party, please have all of your packages tracked,” he added. “Especially if you are an online store, there are a lot of people who are getting their claims denied because the package has not been tracked.”

