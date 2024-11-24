A Principal Made A Student’s School Life Miserable, So His Mom Made Sure He Got What Was Coming To Him

Some figures of authority think they can mess with average people just because they have to power to.

Don’t Mess With People’s Kids This all started about 18 years ago, when I was 13. At the grade school I attended, we just a got a new principal, and I’ll call him R. This guy did not like me and my other 2 friends, but me especially.

I had ADHD and was medicated for it, but that only made me focus on whatever I chose to focus on, and that was always drawing. Every notebook I had for every subject was filled with doodles. This never affected my grades terribly. I was an average B/C+ student, and there were subjects like history and science that I loved and always paid attention in and received A’s.

One day, during one of my doodle sessions in math class, my teacher got annoyed that I wasn’t paying close attention. And wrote me up for drawing in class (classic pink slip to bring home to my parents). This did not sit well with me as I had started to entered my rebellious teen phase, and I drew all over that pink slip. Every inch that didn’t either have text or my parent’s signature was covered front and back with doodles.

When I handed it back in the next day, my teacher looked annoyed by my smug smile and my total lack of care toward authority. He just calmly put the pink slip in his desk and went on with class, and I continued to doodle. Fast forward a couple of days, Principle R stops me in the hall and starts reprimanding about the drawing pink slip. He threatened to call my parents over it and give detention.

I told him, you see their signature. They have obviously seen it, and that I didn’t care if I got detention because I would not stop drawing. He gets mad and gives me detention. This annoys my mother who believes that the whole situation was blown out of proportion.

This was not the only time we butted heads. From 7th to 8th grade, I was constantly in his office. Never for serious things, and always for stuff like being loud at lunch, not paying attention, or silly petty things.

At the beginning of the second semester, we all started applying to the high school we wanted to go to. This was private school, and the high school that everyone in the school went to was a private school. So, we needed either a recommendation from the school administrators or you had to be interviewed to get in.

Well, Principle R refused to write a letter of recommendation for me or my two friends. And we had to interview to get into the high school we wanted to go to. We all were able to get in from our interview, But this planted the seed of resentment in my mother and she never forgets anyone who messes with her or her children.

Now for the revenge: Fast forward to 4 years, I graduate from the high school. My mother had joined the administration board for the high school while I attended. She had decision-making powers when it came to hiring at the school. Even after I graduated, she maintained her position on the board because she also was an alumni of the high school.

The year after I left for college, the current Principal of the high school decided to leave his position. During the search for a new Principal, R’s resume is submitted to the board for the position. Like I said, my mother never forgets people who mess with her.

Even though R was fully qualified and pretty much the top candidate, my mother convinced the rest of the board that he would be a terrible choice. And they should hire an internal candidate (a current teacher) to become Principal. Needless to say, he did not get the job.

After this, he and his wife ended up moving to a new city because she had a job opportunity in a different city. Fast forward to another 4 years, I graduate from college with a degree in Graphic Design (like I said, I never stopped drawing). And my mother’s revenge plan is not over yet. When R didn’t get the Principal job, she had still kept tabs on him.

He and his wife fell right into the palm of her hand for her final act of revenge. She sends him an email telling him that the boys he antagonize when he was a Principal graduated with degrees, and all had jobs in their fields. She also told him she was the reason he did not get the principal job at the high school. She also said that the job that his wife has that they moved for was to work directly for my cousin who is now her boss.

