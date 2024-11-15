Professional Piercer Said People Shouldn’t Wear Silver Body Jewelry. – ‘It is a permanent stain on the skin from exposure.’

If you’re gonna get body jewelry advice, you should probably go straight to the source and hear it from someone who pierces folks for a living.

A professional body piercer named Lynn posted a video on TikTok and issued a warning to folks about what they should avoid when it comes to body jewelry.

Lynn said, “You ever have a piercer tell you not to wear silver body jewelry? This is why we tell you not to wear silver jewelry,” she said while pointing to a background photo of a nose with a dark discoloration spot.

She showed viewers a photo of a person’s nose with a dark spot on it and said, “This is what’s called argyria. It is a permanent stain on the skin from exposure to silver.”

Lynn added, “This is permanent, folks. This is not going to go away.”

Lynn said that some laser treatments might fix this condition, but she thinks people should just avoid silver jewelry completely.

She added that body jewelry that is silver colored with metals is fine for piercing, but it’s best to avoid jewelry that is made out of real silver.

This is some good inside info!

