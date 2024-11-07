Progressive Customer Called Out The Big Problem She Has With Her Car Insurance And It’s Snapshot App. – ‘There goes an increase on our insurance because my husband saved our lives.’

Is anyone ever satisfied with their car insurance?

I’m gonna go ahead and say NO.

And a woman named Kailyn posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the problems she has with Progressive’s Snapshot program.

Kailyn told viewers, “So what this Snapshot device does is it pretty much watches how you’re driving, in the sense that it really looks for hard stops, that’s the biggest one. It does like one beep, two, three, and I think I’ve even gotten four beeps before, but pretty much that’s like your ‘Oh ****’ beep. Like, there goes my insurance.”

She continued, “But here’s the issue: Example one. So my husband and I were going to the grocery store the other day and a light turned yellow and he’s like ‘Oh, gotta speed up’ because he can’t slam on the brakes because obviously, if he slams on the brakes, there goes my insurance. It’s gonna go up. So we were like joking, like guess if a cop like pulls you over [for] going through the red light, it’s like ‘Sorry sir, I can’t slam on my brakes to make the red light because otherwise, my insurance goes up.’”

Kailyn described another incident and said, “We were on like country roads the other day, and there was a car that was passing, like coming straight at our vehicle, like passing like two, three other vehicles in the other lane. It’s one lane both ways and so obviously my husband had to like slam on the brakes immediately, [or] we literally would have crashed into this car going like 65 miles an hour.”

Kailyn continued, “Oh, so what happens? It goes off three times. Oh cool! There goes an increase on our insurance, because it beeped at us, because my husband saved our lives, so Progressive, you need to figure your Snapshot out.”

She warned Progressive, “So get it together or you’re actually gonna lose a good customer.”

She was fired up about this!

