Pushy HOA Manager Gave Homeowners The Wrong Instructions, So When They Tried To Fine Them They Neighbors Said They Were Doing As They Were Told

Homeowners in an HOA know that rules can be strict, but they rarely expect conflicting advice from the people enforcing them.

When one disorganized manager’s instructions led to a hefty fine, one homeowner called her out on her own blunder.

Sorry Mirranda, I was just doing what you told me to do. Our last house was in an HOA. Our garage had our two pickups in it but my husband’s mechanic truck was too long to fit in the driveway without being over the sidewalk.

The HOA had very strict rules about this.

This was against HOA rules so he couldn’t park it in the driveway. So instead he parked it in front of the RV gate that had a gravel driveway. Well, one day we got a violation letter for parking “on the landscaping” in front of the RV gate, so I called and spoke to the HOA manager, Mirranda.

She said if we wanted to park there we had to pave it. I asked her “so you’re telling me that we have to pave it?” She said yes. So, we paved it.

But it turns out, Mirranda gave them the wrong instructions.

Then we get another violation letter a couple weeks later, this one accompanied by a fine, saying we needed to get permission to pave the driveway. When I called up Miss Mirranda again, I told her that we were not responsible for paying the fine nor did we need to ask for permission because her literally telling us to pave it was giving us permission. She tried to argue against that citing some HOA bylaws about applications and approvals and some such nonsense.

The homeowners weren’t about to go down that easy.

I wasn’t having it and told her that if she wanted people to follow the rules then she shouldn’t tell people to break them. She was ticked but ultimately dropped the whole thing because she knew she had messed up.

It’s looking like Mirranda should have just minded her own business.

This HOA manager learned the hard way that going on a power trip rarely ends well.

Looks like this president paved herself into a corner.

