Relatives Took Advantage Of This Man’s Kindness When He Sold His Home To Them For A Hefty Discount, So He Found A Way To Get His Property Back

High on the Hogs: A story of pro family revenge. So, one of my brothers is adopted, and he is amazing. He didn’t get anything handed to him in life, and he’s seriously one of the hardest working people I know. Just as he was starting his own family, he had even more financial burden due to some medical problems.

This guy was so impressed with his brother.

Still, somehow, he managed to build half a house on some land my dad sold him. He used the equity in that to get a second loan and finish it. And he even had to fight the bank for that.

He sold the first house and bought some land.

Time goes on, and he begins to do really well. So, he sells the first house he built at a profit, and buys some land. Like, 175 acres in the midwest (he lives in a rural area).

He built another house, and put the other one for sale.

He likes to hunt and does some farming on the land. But the house that was there when he bought it isn’t ideal, despite some major improvements and renovation. So, he builds a third house and puts the house up for sale. He keeps the land around the house for hunting.

He agreed to sell the house to a relative with a hefty discount.

This is when one of his envious family members asks if he and his wife would consider selling them the house. They can only qualify for something like half of what it’s worth, but my brother is a fairly generous guy. He agrees to sell the house to them at a rather hefty discount since they’re family. I’m sure he felt some of their pain as well as he’d had his own difficulty back when he was starting out. The bank agrees to loan them the money (they can’t go wrong, it’s for way less than the property is worth) and the deal is done.

However, he found out that they were selling the place.

A few short months go by. He’s driving by the property and spots a for sale sign. He stops in and the husband explains that there were some things about the house they weren’t happy with. So, they were planning on selling it and buying a house more in town or something.

He explained that he gave a good price because they were family.

My brother explains that they got a sweet deal only because they were family. And that he’d appreciate them selling the house back to him for what he sold it to them for. The husband basically closes the door on that, and my brother leaves. And he thinks about it.

He didn’t want them to take advantage of his kindness.

I’m 100% certain that the family members understood that they were getting a good deal because they were family. And he was happier selling it to them with the understanding that they weren’t to take advantage of his good graces. This is a guy, by the way, that manages big projects.

For him, this is a problem that can easily be solved.

He’s a really fair guy. The stuff he does in construction probably half of you have driven over — big bridges that go over rivers like the Mississippi for example. He’s used to solving hard problems. This one isn’t that hard.

He started putting up fences around the house.

The next day, he drives out with some fence in the back of his truck. And the family members in the house wake up to some fence posts being driven into the ground. The husband comes out. “What’s going on?” he asks.

It was indeed part of his property, after all.

“I’m just putting up some hog fence on my property. Don’t worry, it’s all on my land. I’ll just go around your house here, and put a gate in so you can get in and out.”

His relatives were surprised to see the pigs.

The husband is a bit perplexed, “You’re bringing in pigs?” And my brother was seriously set to do it, too. He had about 100 lined up from a farmer down the road.

The next day, they give him back his property.

The husband goes back into the house. A few minutes of “discussion” occur. The next day, they all meet at the bank and the deed is transferred back to my brother. And he didn’t even have to deploy the hogs.

