Roommate Takes Prepared Meals Without Permission, But When They Finally Get Called Out They Give The Silent Treatment In Return

Some people just don’t know when to respect boundaries, especially when it comes to food.

So, how would you react if you carefully planned and prepped your weekly meals, only to find out that your roommate helped herself to most of it?

Would you stay quiet?

Or would you try to set some rules?

In the following story, one college student finds herself in this very situation.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my roommate to pay for her own food after she ate my meal prep? So, I’m a 24F student studying economics, and I’ve been living with my roommate Luna for about six months now. I’ve got this whole meal prep thing going on to save money and time, right? Well, last Sunday, I made these amazing chicken teriyaki bowls that were supposed to last me the week.

Frustrated, she put her foot down.

But here’s the drama: I came home to find out Luna had already eaten most of my meals. I was pretty upset, like, I spent hours on that. So, I told her she needed to start buying her own food, or we should split the cost of groceries from now on. Luna got all defensive, saying she was hungry and thought it was okay since we’re roommates. Now, she’s not talking to me, and I’m left wondering if I was too strict. Should I have just shared? AITA?

Yikes! Living with a roommate can be tough when boundaries aren’t set.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer her.

Here’s great advice.

This person dealt with a similar situation in the past.

Exactly! It’s not her responsibility to make sure Luna eats.

This person doesn’t think sharing the cost is a good idea either.

As this person points out, the roommate handles conflict poorly.

Luna was way out of line.

She helped herself to food that wasn’t hers and wasted all the time spent meal prepping – talk about disrespect.

