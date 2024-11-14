Savvy Airline Customer Works The System To Get $15,000 Worth of American Airlines Vouchers Due To Overbooked Flights

This video gave me a few ideas about my next trip…

A TikTokker named Susan posted two videos on the social media platform and showed viewers how she’s trying to obtain a whole bunch of travel vouchers from American Airlines.

The caption to her first video reads, “I live here now and my full-time job is collecting $1,200 vouchers daily from @American Airlines.”

The text overlay on Susan’s video reads, “When you find out there’s no limit on receiving travel vouchers from American Airlines. $10,000 here I come!”

Check out her first video.

Susan explained more about what she’s up to in another TikTok video.

In a video posted on August 5, she told viewers, “American Airlines has overbooked the same Philadelphia flight until August 15. They need someone to volunteer to stand by for the flight until then, and every day they get $1,200 in travel vouchers.”

Susan said she was up to $2,400 at the time she recorded the video and told viewers, “I’m literally considering, should I just stay doing this until August 15, and just get like $14,000 in air travel? And then do a sick world tour and photo shoots?”

Sounds pretty good to me!

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.

This viewer offered a tip.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

Sounds like a good idea!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!