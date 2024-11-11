Daughter’s Relationship With Her Father Has Been Rocky Since He Said He’s Saving For Her Wedding And Not College. Now She Doesn’t Want To Visit Him In The Hospital.

It is great when a parent can help pay for some expensive things like school or weddings, but siblings generally have an expectation of fairness.

So what happens if your father pays for your brother’s college expenses, but is only willing to pay for your wedding?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, and she is resentful and now refuses to see her dad in the hospital.

AITA for refusing to visit my dad in the hospital after a car crash? My bf thinks what my dad did was wrong but my reaction was over the top. My dad and mom divorced when I was young. I have 2 older brothers and they got college paid for. I did not.

The reason my dad gave us that he will pay for my wedding with the same amount of money instead. My dad’s argument is that the men should pay for their own wedding as it looks good on them but a woman paying for a wedding is shameful. But a man needs a good education to pay for the wedding, a woman can expect things from her future husband including paying off her student loans.

I’m Indian so the weddings are huge and as expensive or more expensive than a college degree. But the problem is my student loans need monthly payments regardless which prevent me from doing other things, whereas I don’t even know if I want to have a wedding. I don’t even know if I want to marry and expecting a man to pay off my student loans sees ridiculous now as I out earn most men in my age range. He also expects me to have 2 weddings, which I doubt I will do which will probably make him mad and he will refuse to pay for my wedding unless I do another one in India.

After arguing with my dad about his somewhat old fashion beliefs, I paid off my student loans to avoid more interest and stopped talking to him. My dad says being raised by a single mom (that he created) means I will not want to marry because I’m not use to a man around and he wants to make sure I marry. I think this is his way to control me. I was born here so he has always been worried I will be too westernized and do things against Indian values.

I heard from relatives he was t-boned by another car last night and my bf is urging me to go see him. It seems pretty serious and I know my oldest brother is going today. I honestly still am resentful about the whole student loans thing and refused to get on a flight back to India. It’s expensive for last minute flights and I don’t really want to spend it on him. AITA?

Put the drama behind you and see your dad in the hospital.

Or don’t. She’s the only one who will have to live with her choice.

