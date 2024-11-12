She Bragged About Accessing Other People’s Personal Information, So A College Student Looked Her Up On LinkedIn And Took Some Screenshots

When you work at a place where you have access to clients’ personal information, you need to respect the privacy of that information.

In today’s story, one employee at a law firm brags about misusing the information she has access to, so a college student decides to look her up on LinkedIn and contact her employer.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Post someone else’s personal information online? Get fired from your law firm! I’m a college student. I was heading between classes early this week and got a call from my state’s unemployment office asking me to finish my claim. I didn’t file a claim. It turns out the claim was for someone else, so I took the name down and ended the call.

He posted the name of the person looking for unemployment on Facebook.

I live in one of the larger cities in my state, and we have a community Facebook group where we share questions about events, hours for businesses, and general memes and jokes about nonsense that happens in our city. I decided to post an inquiry asking if anyone knew someone by that name who had applied for unemployment. I wanted them to get their claim finished so they could get paid as soon as possible, and with only their name, which was a really common name, Facebook search and the yellow pages did nothing for me. Enter Karen.

Karen bragged about accessing people’s personal info.

Karen comments relatively quickly on my post, bragging that at her job she has access to tons of people’s personal information and she pasted some guy’s information in the comments. She ended her comment by bragging about being able to use their system outside of work and on personal time for personal reasons, and that she hadn’t been caught. She posted this on a public Facebook group.

Other Facebook users warned Karen not to brag about what she was doing.

Right away people replied to her and said she shouldn’t be bragging about essentially misusing their system for personal use, and that information security breaches could be a huge problem if she does it on her home network. As someone with an IT background, I sprang into action. Cue petty revenge.

He figured out where Karen worked and reported her.

I screenshotted everything she said and my original post for safe keeping. I then looked up her name on LinkedIn. Turns out, she works for the most powerful law firm in my city as an office manager. The American Bar Association has VERY strict rules regarding safeguarding client information. The entire firm could lose its license to practice law if anyone in their office misuses their access to client information or shares client information publicly. I gathered all my information and screenshots and even a screenshot from the Bar Association website and sent it through the contact form on their website. I also sent the same information to the head counsel and the president of the law firm.

At first, it seemed like his attempt to report Karen failed.

Not ten minutes later I get a Facebook message from Karen with A SCREENSHOT OF MY CONTACT FORM, saying “nice try.” She then blocked me on Facebook. But then. The next day I get a message from a legal assistant at the law firm. She is very concerned and wants to find out what happened. I explain everything and that she was bragging about this publicly.

Karen probably lost her job.

She thanked me for my time and said that an internal investigation would happen immediately and that they handle any information security complaints like this very seriously. I never got an update from the law firm and it’s been about five days, but when I went to Google Karen’s LinkedIn page again…it was gone. I think it’s safe to say that Karen will no longer be using her access to client information for personal use anymore. To the random guy who needed to finish his unemployment claim, I hope you got paid!

Karen was ridiculous to brag about breaking the rules at work.

She got what she deserved.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Here’s the perspective of someone who worked in the legal industry…

This reader isn’t going to follow through with a joke.

Apparently Karen didn’t do anything illegal.

Karen might not’ve lost her job.

Karen shouldn’t have misused company resources whether it was illegal or not.

And she definitely shouldn’t brag about it on Facebook.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.