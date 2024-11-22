She Didn’t Mind Babysitting Her Sister’s Children At First, But Now That Her Sister Wants Her To Babysit Multiple Times A Week So She’s Finally Standing Up For Herself

Babysitting nieces and nephews isn’t a big deal if the parents ask you to do it occasionally; however, if it becomes more frequent, it can be exasperating.

In today’s story, a woman complains about her older sister, who keeps asking her to babysit her children even when she has other things to do. Her sister doesn’t seem to want to take “no” for an answer.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my sister I won’t be her “on-call” babysitter anymore? I (29F) love my nieces and nephews to pieces. But my sister (33F) has started relying on me way too much.

Her sister asks her to babysit too often.

I work a full-time job, and I have my own social life and responsibilities. Yet it feels like every weekend or evening she’s asking me to watch the kids so she can go out or just “have a break.” It started as an occasional favor, which I was happy to help with. But it’s turned into multiple nights a week.

Her sister even asked her to cancel her plans so she could babysit.

Recently, she asked me to cancel my plans last minute to watch them. And when I said no, she got really upset and called me selfish, saying that “family helps family.” I reminded her that I love her kids, but I have my own life, too and that it’s not fair for her to expect me to drop everything whenever she wants a night off.

Now her family knows that she’s setting boundaries.

Now, she’s telling other family members I’m being unhelpful, and making me feel guilty for setting boundaries. AITA?

