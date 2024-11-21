She Gave Away Her Bookshelves When She Moved, But She Wanted To Make Sure One “Friend” Didn’t Get Them

Sometimes it’s easier to give away your furniture than it is to move it to a new home.

In today’s story, one woman who is moving decides not to bring a couple bookshelves with her.

She agrees to give them to another friend, but she also makes it clear that there’s one person in particular that she does not want to get the bookshelves.

You better not give her my shelves! One of the ladies in my extended friend group was moving. She’s not someone I particularly like or would choose to hang out with alone, but for the sake of the dynamics of the group I try my best to be polite and friendly when we gather as a group. However another one of the ladies that I’m good friends with gets along well with her and they spend a fair amount of time together. That’s fine. I don’t care, not my business.

The lady who was moving gave the mutual friend some bookshelves.

Anyways, when said lady was moving out of town, our mutual friend was at her house helping supervise moving furniture and all that kind of stuff. She realized that some bookshelves were being left behind and asked about them. The lady who was moving offered them to our mutual friend who accepted and said her mom needs some bookshelves and could use them.

The lady who was moving wanted to make sure the poster didn’t get the bookshelves.

Apparently out of the blue, bookshelf lady went off at her and said I’m giving these to you just for your mom. You better not give them to Pasgetti. If I find out that you gave them to her I’m going to be mad. Oookay? I didn’t know these bookshelves existed. I never asked for them. I haven’t said anything to anyone about needing or wanting bookshelves. This was random out of the blue and our mutual friend was really confused.

The mutual friend’s mom offers her the bookshelves.

About 10 days later I was hanging out with mutual friend when her elderly mom called and asked if she could go pick up her prescription for her or something. So we made a CVS run and stop by her house to drop them off. This is the first time I met her mother who’s in her ’70s, maybe even ’80s. I saw bookshelves sitting out on her patio and being the snarky little B that I am, went over and touched them everywhere and said “Oh look I’m touching the bookshelves I’m touching the bookshelves!” Might have even threatened to lick them but they were dirty. Mom looks at me and goes “oh.. do you want them dear? I don’t really need them!”

She is using the bookshelves to organize her studio.

I demurred. I didn’t want to take shelves that she could have used, but when she told me that if I didn’t take them she was going to throw them away (they’re not in great shape, but they’re usable) I turned to my friend and said “well at least you’re not offering them to me” and accepted. I’ve been meaning to reorganize my studio and these bookshelves are going to work perfectly for that. So that’s where they are sitting now. And you bet when I’m done I will be posting a picture of the space with all the pretty shelves and all the stuff lined up nicely on my social media where I know bookshelf lady will see, and thank all my friends who helped me get my craft studio up and running. I find it hilarious that I live so rent-free in this lady’s head that she wouldn’t give away something she’s throwing away unless the person she gave it to promised not to give it to me. And the first thing the person who ended up with the bookshelves said the first time they met me was to offer them to me.

It sounds like while she tried to be nice to the bookshelf lady, the bookshelf lady clearly had something against her.

Thank goodness she moved away!

